BSE Oil And Gas Index up 162 points (1.34%); reaches 12,232 at 10:28 - 03 Jun

Oil and Gas stocks saw some buying action today with S&P BSE OIL AND GAS rising 1.3%. In comparison, the Sensex was up 1.1% at 34204 while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.22% at 10101.05.

At 10:28, the S&P BSE OIL AND GAS index was up 1.3% at 12232. Among the 10 stocks that make up the Index, IGL had the best relative performance, changing 2.5%. Other major gainers included IOC(+2.3%), ONGC(+2.1%), PETRONET(+2.1%), and GSPL(+1.9%). Meanwhile CASTROLIND had the worst relative performance, changing -1.1%.

At day's high, the S&P BSE OIL AND GAS index rose as much as 1.71% to 12277, after opening at 12,147.75. In today's session, the index traded in the range of 12148 to 12277.

The S&P BSE OIL AND GAS index had hit a 52-week high of 15772.28 on Oct 31, 2019 and a 52-week low of 8723.9 on Mar 24, 2020.

In the past one month, the S&P BSE OIL AND GAS has given a return of 4.51%, while the broader Sensex has given a return of 1.45%.

Among all BSE's 19 sectoral indices BSE BANKEX and BSE Finance indices had the best performance relative to the market, changing +2.64% and +2.46% respectively. In comparison, the BSE Telecom and BSE TECK indices had the poorest performance, changing -0.74% and -0.51% respectively.