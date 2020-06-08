BSE Oil And Gas Index up 397 points (3.17%); reaches 12,933 at 10:26 - 08 Jun

Oil and Gas stocks saw some buying action today with S&P BSE OIL AND GAS rising 3.2%. In comparison, the Sensex was up 1.4% at 34763 while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.41% at 10285.25.

At 10:26, the S&P BSE OIL AND GAS index was up 3.2% at 12933. Among the 10 stocks that make up the Index, HINDPETRO had the best relative performance, changing 7.5%. Other major gainers included GAIL(+6.7%), BPCL(+5.7%), IOC(+5.4%), and ONGC(+3.5%). Meanwhile IGL had the worst relative performance, changing -1.9%.

At day's high, the S&P BSE OIL AND GAS index rose as much as 3.19% to 12936, after opening at 12,809.23. In today's session, the index traded in the range of 12753 to 12936.

The S&P BSE OIL AND GAS index had hit a 52-week high of 15772.28 on Oct 31, 2019 and a 52-week low of 8723.9 on Mar 24, 2020.

In the past one month, the S&P BSE OIL AND GAS has given a return of 10.71%, while the broader Sensex has given a return of 9.88%.

Among all BSE's 19 sectoral indices BSE OIL & GAS and BSE BANKEX indices had the best performance relative to the market, changing +3.05% and +2.54% respectively. In comparison, the BSE Healthcare and BSE Telecom indices had the poorest performance, changing -0.54% and +0.35% respectively.