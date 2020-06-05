BSE Oil And Gas Index up 86 points (0.7%); reaches 12,445 at 10:24 - 05 Jun

At 10:24, the S&P BSE OIL AND GAS index was up 0.7% at 12445. Among the 10 stocks that make up the Index, HINDPETRO had the best relative performance, changing 3.1%. Other major gainers included ONGC(+2.2%), IOC(+2.1%), BPCL(+1.2%), and RELIANCE(+0.9%). Meanwhile IGL had the worst relative performance, changing -3.8%. It was followed by PETRONET(-1.0%), and GAIL(-0.3%).