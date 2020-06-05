BSE Oil And Gas Index up 86 points (0.7%); reaches 12,445 at 10:24 - 05 Jun

BSE Oil And Gas Index up 86 points (0.7%); reaches 12,445 at 10:24 - 05 Jun1 min read . 10:29 AM IST
At 10:24, the S&P BSE OIL AND GAS index was up 0.7% at 12445
Oil and Gas stocks saw some buying action today with S&P BSE OIL AND GAS rising 0.7%. In comparison, the Sensex was up 0.2% at 34063 while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.42% at 10071.05.
At 10:24, the S&P BSE OIL AND GAS index was up 0.7% at 12445. Among the 10 stocks that make up the Index, HINDPETRO had the best relative performance, changing 3.1%. Other major gainers included ONGC(+2.2%), IOC(+2.1%), BPCL(+1.2%), and RELIANCE(+0.9%). Meanwhile IGL had the worst relative performance, changing -3.8%. It was followed by PETRONET(-1.0%), and GAIL(-0.3%).
At day's high, the S&P BSE OIL AND GAS index rose as much as 1.15% to 12501, after opening at 12,452.56. In today's session, the index traded in the range of 12388 to 12501.
The S&P BSE OIL AND GAS index had hit a 52-week high of 15772.28 on Oct 31, 2019 and a 52-week low of 8723.9 on Mar 24, 2020.
In the past one month, the S&P BSE OIL AND GAS has given a return of 5.88%, while the broader Sensex has given a return of 8.3%.
Among all BSE's 19 sectoral indices BSE METAL and BSE Basic Materials indices had the best performance relative to the market, changing +2.6% and +2.06% respectively. In comparison, the BSE Information Technology and BSE TECK indices had the poorest performance, changing -0.62% and -0.48% respectively.
