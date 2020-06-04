Oil and Gas stocks saw some buying action today with S&P BSE OIL AND GAS rising 0.7%. In comparison, the Sensex was up 0.3% at 34215 while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.36% at 10097.30.

At 09:26, the S&P BSE OIL AND GAS index was up 0.7% at 12336. Among the 10 stocks that make up the Index, IGL had the best relative performance, changing 3.8%. Other major gainers included GSPL(+2.1%), GAIL(+1.1%), RELIANCE(+0.5%), and PETRONET(+0.1%). Meanwhile IOC had the worst relative performance, changing -1.5%. It was followed by ONGC(-0.6%), and BPCL(-0.3%).

At day's high, the S&P BSE OIL AND GAS index rose as much as 0.99% to 12373, after opening at 12,174.28. In today's session, the index traded in the range of 12174 to 12373.

The S&P BSE OIL AND GAS index had hit a 52-week high of 15772.28 on Oct 31, 2019 and a 52-week low of 8723.9 on Mar 24, 2020.

In the past one month, the S&P BSE OIL AND GAS has given a return of 3.89%, while the broader Sensex has given a return of 8.03%.

Among all BSE's 19 sectoral indices BSE Utilities and BSE Healthcare indices had the best performance relative to the market, changing +1.39% and +1.07% respectively. In comparison, the BSE CONSUMER DURABLES and BSE REALTY indices had the poorest performance, changing -0.25% and -0.09% respectively.

