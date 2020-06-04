BSE Oil And Gas Index up 84 points (0.69%); reaches 12,336 at 09:26 - 04 Jun

At 09:26, the S&P BSE OIL AND GAS index was up 0.7% at 12336. Among the 10 stocks that make up the Index, IGL had the best relative performance, changing 3.8%. Other major gainers included GSPL(+2.1%), GAIL(+1.1%), RELIANCE(+0.5%), and PETRONET(+0.1%). Meanwhile IOC had the worst relative performance, changing -1.5%. It was followed by ONGC(-0.6%), and BPCL(-0.3%).