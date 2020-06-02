Oil and Gas stocks saw some buying action today with S&P BSE OIL AND GAS rising 0.8%. In comparison, the Sensex was up 1.5% at 33817 while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.53% at 9976.45.

At 15:26, the S&P BSE OIL AND GAS index was up 0.8% at 12081. Among the 10 stocks that make up the Index, CASTROLIND had the best relative performance, changing 5.6%. Other major gainers included GAIL(+5.3%), GSPL(+4.1%), RELIANCE(+1.1%), and IGL(+0.6%). Meanwhile BPCL had the worst relative performance, changing -1.3%. It was followed by PETRONET(-1.0%), HINDPETRO(-1.0%), and IOC(-0.3%).

At day's high, the S&P BSE OIL AND GAS index rose as much as 0.8% to 12086, after opening at 12,046.71. In today's session, the index traded in the range of 11922 to 12086.

The S&P BSE OIL AND GAS index had hit a 52-week high of 15930.29 on Jun 04, 2019 and a 52-week low of 8723.9 on Mar 24, 2020.

In the past one month, the S&P BSE OIL AND GAS has given a return of 3.22%, while the broader Sensex has given a return of 0.29%.

Among all BSE's 19 sectoral indices BSE REALTY and BSE BANKEX indices had the best performance relative to the market, changing +4.48% and +3.19% respectively. In comparison, the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods and BSE METAL indices had the poorest performance, changing -0.6% and +0.21% respectively.

