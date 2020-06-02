BSE Oil And Gas Index up 91 points (0.76%); reaches 12,081 at 15:26 - 02 Jun

At 15:26, the S&P BSE OIL AND GAS index was up 0.8% at 12081. Among the 10 stocks that make up the Index, CASTROLIND had the best relative performance, changing 5.6%. Other major gainers included GAIL(+5.3%), GSPL(+4.1%), RELIANCE(+1.1%), and IGL(+0.6%). Meanwhile BPCL had the worst relative performance, changing -1.3%. It was followed by PETRONET(-1.0%), HINDPETRO(-1.0%), and IOC(-0.3%).