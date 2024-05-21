BSE Power records 107% surge in a year, 9 stocks including NTPC, Tata Power jump between 100% and 400% – here's why
Power stocks are surging due to increased power demand from economic activities, with major players like Suzlon Energy and Bharat Heavy Electricals showing significant gains. The country's power consumption is rising, driven by industrial and household sectors.
Power stocks are currently enjoying a robust bull phase, driven by a notable increase in power demand fueled by a strong uptick in economic activities. The BSE Power index, a key indicator of power stock performance, has surged by 107.22% over the past year, with 9 out of 13 constituents delivering multibagger returns.
