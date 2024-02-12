BSE PSU index sinks 4%. Is the party over for these stocks?
India's state-owned companies witnessed a sharp downfall in trading, resulting in a 4% drop in the S&P BSE PSU index. Weak financial performance and profit booking following a recent uptrend in share prices are attributed to the decline.
Shares of Indian state-owned companies witnessed a sharp downfall in today's trading session, resulting in a 4% drop in the S&P BSE PSU index as of noon. This decline can be attributed to the weak financial performance reported by major companies so far, prompting investors to book profits following a recent sharp uptrend in share prices.
