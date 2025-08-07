BSE Q1 Results: Net profit doubles to ₹539 crore; revenue jumps 59%

BSE Ltd, one of Asia’s oldest stock exchanges, released its June quarter numbers today post-market hours, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹539 crore, marking a 103.4% increase from ₹264 crore reported in the year-ago quarter.

The exchange also reported a sharp year-on-year increase in revenue by 59% to ₹958 crore for the quarter, driven largely by a surge in transaction charges, which rose to ₹737 crore from ₹400 crore in the same quarter last year and ₹611.7 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

Revenue from services to corporates also increased to ₹125.3 crore from ₹95.2 crore a year ago and ₹105.4 crore in the previous quarter. Treasury income from clearing and settlement stood at ₹45.4 crore, marginally up from ₹44.3 crore in March 2025 and ₹42 crore in June 2024.

Investment income came in at ₹79.1 crore, up from ₹61.8 crore in June 2024 and ₹70.3 crore in the March 2025 quarter. The company also saw its total income cross the ₹1,000 crore mark for the first time, reaching ₹1,044 crore.

The exchange’s operating EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation), including Core SGF, stood at ₹626 crore versus ₹594 crore in Q4FY25 and ₹282 crore in Q1FY25, while the Operating EBITDA Margin stood at 65% in Q1FY26, compared to 70% in Q4FY25 and 47% in Q1FY25.

On the expenditure front, the company spent ₹116 crore towards regulatory contribution, ₹50 crore for technology upgradation, and ₹ ₹70 crore for clearing and settlement expenses.

BSE’s equity derivatives segment reported a robust performance in Q1FY26, with the average daily notional turnover rising to ₹131 lakh crore, up from ₹112 lakh crore in Q4FY25 and ₹128 lakh crore in Q1FY25. Despite this increase, the average daily lots stood at 82 million, slightly lower than 83 million in Q4FY25 and significantly down from the peak of 153 million in Q2FY25.

The average daily premium turnover grew sharply to ₹15,084 crore in Q1FY26, a significant jump from ₹11,783 crore in Q4FY25 and ₹7,162 crore in Q1FY25. As a result of these improvements, total revenue from the segment surged to ₹598 crore in Q1FY26, up from ₹475 crore in Q4FY25 and ₹242 crore in Q1FY25.