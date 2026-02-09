BSE Q3 results: Net profit jumps 172% YoY to ₹603 crore; revenue up 62%

BSE Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of 603 crore for the December quarter, a 174% increase from 220 crore year-on-year. Revenue rose 62% to 1,244 crore, driven by transaction charges, which reached 952 crore.

Published9 Feb 2026, 07:16 PM IST
BSE Ltd, one of Asia’s oldest stock exchanges, released its December quarter numbers, post market hours today, reporting a consolidated net profit of 603 crore, marking a 174% jump from 220 crore reported in the year-ago quarter. On a sequential basis, net profit also improved by 12%, compared with 538 crore posted in the September quarter.

The exchange also reported a sharp year-on-year rise in revenue, which increased 62% YoY to 1,244 crore during the quarter. The growth was largely driven by a surge in transaction charges, which climbed to 952 crore from 511 crore in the same quarter last year and 794 crore in the September quarter.

Looking at other business segments, revenue from services to corporates rose to 156 crore from 150 crore a year ago and 138 crore in the preceding quarter. Treasury income from clearing and settlement stood at 42.9 crore, marginally lower than 48 crore reported in the year-ago quarter.

BSE’s equity derivatives segment reported a robust performance in Q3FY26, with options average daily notional turnover rising to 210 lakh crore, compared with 105 lakh crore in Q3FY25 and 164 lakh crore in Q2FY26.

Meanwhile, options premium average daily turnover (ADTV) rose 29.33% quarter-on-quarter to 194 lakh crore in Q3FY26, from 150 lakh crore in Q2FY26. Total options revenue for BSE surged 122% year-on-year to 784 crore, according to the company’s earnings report.

The exchange’s operating EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation), including Core SGF, stood at 732 crore, compared with 235 crore in Q3FY25 and 680 crore in Q2FY26. The operating EBITDA margin came in at 59%, versus 31% in Q3FY25 and 64% in Q2FY26.

BSE share price trend

The company’s shares have recovered 25% from the February lows to 2,985 apiece and are gradually marching toward the record high of 3,030 hit in June 2025. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has delivered a 48% return in 2025.

The stock ended Monday’s session with a 3% spike at 2,985 apiece on the NSE.

