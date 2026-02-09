BSE Q3 results: Net profit jumps 172% YoY to ₹603 crore; revenue up 62%

BSE Ltd, one of Asia’s oldest stock exchanges, released its December quarter numbers, post market hours today, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹603 crore, marking a 174% jump from ₹220 crore reported in the year-ago quarter. On a sequential basis, net profit also improved by 12%, compared with ₹538 crore posted in the September quarter.

The exchange also reported a sharp year-on-year rise in revenue, which increased 62% YoY to ₹1,244 crore during the quarter. The growth was largely driven by a surge in transaction charges, which climbed to ₹952 crore from ₹511 crore in the same quarter last year and ₹794 crore in the September quarter.

Looking at other business segments, revenue from services to corporates rose to ₹156 crore from ₹150 crore a year ago and ₹138 crore in the preceding quarter. Treasury income from clearing and settlement stood at ₹42.9 crore, marginally lower than ₹48 crore reported in the year-ago quarter.

BSE’s equity derivatives segment reported a robust performance in Q3FY26, with options average daily notional turnover rising to ₹210 lakh crore, compared with ₹105 lakh crore in Q3FY25 and ₹164 lakh crore in Q2FY26.

Meanwhile, options premium average daily turnover (ADTV) rose 29.33% quarter-on-quarter to ₹194 lakh crore in Q3FY26, from ₹150 lakh crore in Q2FY26. Total options revenue for BSE surged 122% year-on-year to ₹784 crore, according to the company’s earnings report.

The exchange’s operating EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation), including Core SGF, stood at ₹732 crore, compared with ₹235 crore in Q3FY25 and ₹680 crore in Q2FY26. The operating EBITDA margin came in at 59%, versus 31% in Q3FY25 and 64% in Q2FY26.

BSE share price trend The company’s shares have recovered 25% from the February lows to ₹2,985 apiece and are gradually marching toward the record high of ₹3,030 hit in June 2025. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has delivered a 48% return in 2025.

The stock ended Monday’s session with a 3% spike at ₹2,985 apiece on the NSE.

