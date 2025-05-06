BSE Q4 Results: Net profit skyrockets 364% YoY to ₹493 crore, final dividend of ₹23/share declared. Details here

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published6 May 2025, 07:11 PM IST
Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) announced its fourth quarter results on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.
Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) announced its fourth quarter results on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

BSE Q4 Results: Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) announced its January to March quarter results on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. The stock exchange firm's net profits skyrocketed 364 per cent to 493.04 crore in the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year, compared to 106.16 crore in the same quarter a year ago, according to the consolidated financial statements. 
 

(This is a breaking story. The story will be updated soon) 

First Published:6 May 2025, 07:11 PM IST

