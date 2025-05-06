BSE Q4 Results: Net profit skyrockets 364% YoY to ₹493 crore, final dividend of ₹23/share declared. Details here

BSE Q4 Results: Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) announced its January to March quarter results on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. The stock exchange firm's net profits skyrocketed 364 per cent to ₹493.04 crore in the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year, compared to ₹106.16 crore in the same quarter a year ago, according to the consolidated financial statements.
