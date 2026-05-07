BSE Q4 Results: Profit surges 61% YoY to ₹797 crore; ₹10 dividend announced

BSE Q4 Results: Stock exchange BSE Limited on Thursday, 7 May, announced a 61% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹797.33 crore for the January-March quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26). The company had posted a profit of ₹494.42 crore in the same period a year ago.
On a sequential, or a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the figure jumped 32.4% from ₹601.81 crore profit posted for the December quarter of FY26.
Topline growth zoomed nearly 85% YoY to ₹1,563.51 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹846.64 crore in the same period a year ago. The revenue from operations also recorded a healthy QoQ growth of 25.67% from ₹1,244.10 crore posted in the preceding quarter.
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BSE's consolidated net profit surged 61% year-on-year to ₹797.33 crore for the January-March quarter (Q4) of FY26. This is an increase from ₹494.42 crore in the same period a year ago.
BSE's board approved a final dividend of ₹10 per share for the face value of ₹2 each. This is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM.
The record date to determine eligibility for the final dividend is Friday, July 10. The payment will be made on or before Thursday, September 17.
BSE's topline growth zoomed nearly 85% year-on-year to ₹1,563.51 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹846.64 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations also saw a 25.67% quarter-on-quarter growth.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, BSE's profit jumped 32.4% to ₹797.33 crore from ₹601.81 crore posted for the December quarter of FY26.
BSE's board, along with Q4 results, also approved payment of a final dividend of ₹10 per share of the face value of ₹2 each, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company at the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM).
The record date to determine shareholders who will be eligible to receive the final dividend will be Friday, 10 July, and payment will be made on or before Thursday, 17 September, BSE informed via an exchange filing today.
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Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.
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