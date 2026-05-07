BSE Q4 Results: Profit surges 61% YoY to ₹797 crore; ₹10 dividend announced

BSE Q4 Results: Stock exchange BSE Limited on Thursday, 7 May, announced a 61% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹797.33 crore for the January-March quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26). The company had posted a profit of ₹494.42 crore in the same period a year ago.
On a sequential, or a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the figure jumped 32.4% from ₹601.81 crore profit posted for the December quarter of FY26.
Topline growth zoomed nearly 85% YoY to ₹1,563.51 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹846.64 crore in the same period a year ago. The revenue from operations also recorded a healthy QoQ growth of 25.67% from ₹1,244.10 crore posted in the preceding quarter.
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BSE's consolidated net profit surged 61% year-on-year to ₹797.33 crore for the January-March quarter (Q4) of FY26. This is an increase from ₹494.42 crore in the same period a year ago.
BSE's board approved a final dividend of ₹10 per share for the face value of ₹2 each. This is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM.
The record date to determine eligibility for the final dividend is Friday, July 10. The payment will be made on or before Thursday, September 17.
BSE's topline growth zoomed nearly 85% year-on-year to ₹1,563.51 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹846.64 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations also saw a 25.67% quarter-on-quarter growth.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, BSE's profit jumped 32.4% to ₹797.33 crore from ₹601.81 crore posted for the December quarter of FY26.
BSE's board, along with Q4 results, also approved payment of a final dividend of ₹10 per share of the face value of ₹2 each, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company at the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM).
The record date to determine shareholders who will be eligible to receive the final dividend will be Friday, 10 July, and payment will be made on or before Thursday, 17 September, BSE informed via an exchange filing today.
(This is a developing story. Kindly check back for updates.)