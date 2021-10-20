Stock market today witnessed breakout at the BSE Realty Index as the index surged to 11-year high after climbing 4,000 peak. According to stock market experts, the BSE Realty Index has given breakout at ₹4,000 and it has strong support at 3,900 levels. They said that the real estate index is still much below its all-time high of 13,647 levels that it had made in January 2008.

Stock market experts are of the opinion that listed real estate companies reducing their debt to the tune of near 37 per cent in last 18 months, commercial real estate's net absorption rising to the tune of near 14 per cent last year and some of the fundamental reasons that have fueled rally in the real estate index. They suggested investors to buy Indiabulls Real Estate and Oberoi Realty shares to buy today.

Speaking on the fresh breakout in BSE Realty Index; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Both BSE Realty Index and NSE Nifty Realty Index have given fresh breakout. NSE Nifty Realty Index is looking positive on chart and one can buy at current 505 levels for the target of 550 to 600 levels in short-term."

Echoing with Sumeet Bagadia's views; Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said, "BSE Realty Index has sustained above 4000 levels and it has strong support at 3,900 levels. In current market scenario, one can buy Indiabulls Real Estate shares initiating momentum buy at CMP for ₹175 to ₹200 targets maintaining stop loss at ₹140 levels."

On which real estate share to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking said, "One can buy Oberoi Realty shares at current market price for the target of ₹950 to ₹990 maintaining stop loss at ₹850 apiece levels."

Highlighting the fundamentals supporting rally in realty index; Anuj Puri, Chairman at ANAROCK Group said, "Various factors contributed to the stable and continued growth of the BSE Realty index. The market consolidation that started post the reforms has induced more transparency and accountability among real estate players. The entry of the large Indian corporate houses such as Tata, Godrej, L&T, Raymond, Kirloskar, and several others into the realty sector has been instrumental in raising the confidence of the buyers and institutional investors."

"Large and listed real estate players have significantly increased their market share. Their share of sales increased from 17 per cent in FY17 to 31 per cent as of Q1 FY22. Amidst high liquidity and low interest rates, large developers were able to refinance existing loans and the listed realty companies have shed 37 per cent of debt in 18 months and improved their balance sheets," said Anuj Puri.

Anuj Puri of ANAROCK Group went on to add that the commercial office segment has also been on the rise. While its growth hit the pause button in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the lost momentum has been regained. This is evident from the rising quantum of leases post the pandemic - in H1 2021, net absorption has been on the rise, increasing by 14 per cent over the same period in the previous year.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

