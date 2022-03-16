BSE registered investor accounts cross 10 crore milestone1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2022, 01:54 PM IST
BSE, formerly Bombay Stock Exchange, added 1 crore investor accounts in just 91 days
The number of registered investor accounts at BSE has hit 10 crore milestone, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BSE Ashish Chauhan said on Wednesday.
"@bseindia (BSE) reached a landmark of 10 crore (100 million) registered investor accounts. Congratulations India!," Chauhan said in a tweet.
BSE, formerly Bombay Stock Exchange, added 1 crore investor accounts in just 91 days. The BSE had hit the 9 crore investor accounts mark on December 15, 2021.
This is the second fastest growth in the number of registered investor accounts at BSE. The fastest growth was from 8 crore to 9 crore. The BSE had achieved that milestone in 85 days.
The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies stood at ₹2,54,45,122.12 crore, Chauhan said in the tweet.
