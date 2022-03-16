OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  BSE registered investor accounts cross 10 crore milestone
Listen to this article

The number of registered investor accounts at BSE has hit 10 crore milestone, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BSE Ashish Chauhan said on Wednesday.

"@bseindia (BSE) reached a landmark of 10 crore (100 million) registered investor accounts. Congratulations India!," Chauhan said in a tweet.

BSE, formerly Bombay Stock Exchange, added 1 crore investor accounts in just 91 days. The BSE had hit the 9 crore investor accounts mark on December 15, 2021.

This is the second fastest growth in the number of registered investor accounts at BSE. The fastest growth was from 8 crore to 9 crore. The BSE had achieved that milestone in 85 days.

MINT PREMIUM See All

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies stood at 2,54,45,122.12 crore, Chauhan said in the tweet.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout