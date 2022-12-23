BSE registers 294 stocks on a 52-week low. See top 5 loss bearers of BSE 500 5 Photos . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 11:00 PM IST Paurush Omar As the equities continued to fall on Friday, 294 s... moreAs the equities continued to fall on Friday, 294 stocks dwindled substantially ending into the 52-week low list. Here are 5 stocks listed on BSE 500 index that registered great losses 1/5Century Textiles, a midcap stock, touched a fresh 52-week low of ₹670.65 apiece earlier in the trading session on Friday before correcting. The stock settled at ₹674.20 per share down by 8.15% on BSE 2/5Share price of Brightcom Group, a company dealing in Ad-tech, New Media and IoT based businesses plunged to a new 52-week low of ₹27.731.2 apiece on Friday on the Dalal Street. The stock made some slight recovery in the closing hours to end at ₹28.05 down by 6.97%. 3/5Media company, TV18 Broadcast Ltd dropped to as low as ₹34.30 apiece which is also the new 52-week low on BSE. The stock ended at ₹34.60 after Friday trade, contracting by 5.8%. 4/5Polyester film-producing firm, Polyplex Corp's stock went into red touching a fresh 1-year low of ₹1462 apiece before closing at ₹1474.65 touching a 5.9% fall. 5/5Energy trading platform Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) which has became the country’s first carbon-neutral power exchange witnessed the price of its share falling to 52-week low at ₹129.50 of Friday. By the end of session it adjusted to ₹130.20 registering a fall of 5.9%.