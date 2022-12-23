BSE registers 294 stocks on a 52-week low. See top 5 loss bearers of BSE 500

OPEN APP
5 Photos . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 11:00 PM IST Paurush Omar

Century Textiles, a midcap stock, touched a fresh 52-week low of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>670.65 apiece earlier in the trading session on Friday before correcting. The stock settled at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>674.20 per share down by 8.15% on BSE
Share price of Brightcom Group, a company dealing in  Ad-tech, New Media and IoT based businesses plunged to a new 52-week low of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>27.731.2 apiece on Friday on the Dalal Street. The stock made some slight recovery in the closing hours to end at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>28.05 down by 6.97%.
Media company, TV18 Broadcast Ltd dropped to as low as <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>34.30 apiece which is also the new 52-week low on BSE. The stock ended at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>34.60 after Friday trade, contracting by 5.8%.
Polyester film-producing firm, Polyplex Corp's stock went into red touching a fresh 1-year low of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1462 apiece before closing at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1474.65 touching a 5.9% fall.
Energy trading platform Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) which has became the country’s first carbon-neutral power exchange witnessed the price of its share falling to 52-week low at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>129.50 of Friday. By the end of session it adjusted to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>130.20 registering a fall of 5.9%.
