BSE registers 294 stocks on a 52-week low. See top 5 loss bearers of BSE 500

5 Photos . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 11:00 PM IST

As the equities continued to fall on Friday, 294 stocks dwindled substantially ending into the 52-week low list. Here are 5 stocks listed on BSE 500 index that registered great losses

1/5Century Textiles, a midcap stock, touched a fresh 52-week low of ₹ 670.65 apiece earlier in the trading session on Friday before correcting. The stock settled at ₹ 674.20 per share down by 8.15% on BSE

2/5Share price of Brightcom Group, a company dealing in Ad-tech, New Media and IoT based businesses plunged to a new 52-week low of ₹ 27.731.2 apiece on Friday on the Dalal Street. The stock made some slight recovery in the closing hours to end at ₹ 28.05 down by 6.97%.

3/5Media company, TV18 Broadcast Ltd dropped to as low as ₹ 34.30 apiece which is also the new 52-week low on BSE. The stock ended at ₹ 34.60 after Friday trade, contracting by 5.8%.

4/5Polyester film-producing firm, Polyplex Corp's stock went into red touching a fresh 1-year low of ₹ 1462 apiece before closing at ₹ 1474.65 touching a 5.9% fall.