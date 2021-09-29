BSE rejig: This IT stock may make a comeback in Sensex

The MSCI Standard Index for India is likely to include six stocks in November, majority of which include technology companies. Mphasis, Mindtree Ltd, IRCTC Ltd, Zomato Ltd and Godrej Properties Ltd are likely to join the index as part of the review. The index review is likely to be completed by the last week of October and the changes may take effect in November.

