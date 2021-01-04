BSE resolves 440 investor complaints against listed cos in December

New Delhi: Leading stock exchange BSE on Monday said it resolved 440 complaints against 232 listed companies in the month of December.

It settled 427 complaints against active companies and 13 against suspended firms.

The resolved complaints include complaints brought forward from the previous periods, the exchange said in a statement.

During the month, BSE received 353 complaints against 193 companies.

Of the total complaints received, 336 were against active companies, while 17 complaints were against suspended firms, BSE said.

The grievances received by the exchange from investors pertained to non-receipt of money, non-receipt of equity shares, non-receipt of debt securities and non-receipt of corporate benefits and entitlements, among others.

The companies with pending investors complaints include Inceptum Enterprises Ltd, J.K. Pharmachem Ltd, Teem Laboratories Ltd, Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co. Ltd, Gujarat Perstorp Electronics Ltd, Gujarat Meditech, Global Securities Ltd, Blazon Marbles, Negotium International Trade Ltd and Saptak Chem And Business Ltd.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via