BSE revises circuit limit for 10 stocks including Jio Financial Services, RailTel, RattanIndia Power1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 08:44 AM IST
The circuit limit of Jio Financial Services, the demerged non-banking financial services unit of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance group, has been revised to 20T from the existing 5%.
Stock exchange BSE has revised the price band of ten stocks including Jio Financial Services, RailTel Corporation of India, India Pesticides and RattanIndia Power.
