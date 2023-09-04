Stock exchange BSE has revised the price band of ten stocks including Jio Financial Services, RailTel Corporation of India, India Pesticides and RattanIndia Power. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BSE uses a circuit filter mechanism to keep in check excessive volatility in a scrip. It is the maximum fluctuation that is allowed in a stock in a day.

The new limits will be effective from Monday, September 4, according to a notification issued by BSE.

The circuit limit of Jio Financial Services, the demerged non-banking financial services unit of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance group, has been revised to 20T from the existing 5%.

Circuit filters ensure stock prices do not fluctuate beyond the prescribed level during a session.

Jio Financial Services shares will also be out of the trade-to-trade segment next week. Additionally, the JFSL shares were removed from all the BSE Indices, including the benchmark Sensex, on September 1.

The price bands of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products, Vertex Securities and RattanIndia Power have been revised to 5%.

NSE and BSE set price bands for all securities which serve as boundaries for stock trading. The purpose of circuit limits is to curb extreme volatility in stocks, protect investors’ interest and enhance market integrity.