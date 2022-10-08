BSE revises daily circuit limit for 479 stocks1 min read . Updated: 08 Oct 2022, 09:35 PM IST
Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the nation's oldest stock exchange, has amended the daily circuit limit for a total of 479 stocks. In contrast, a stunning 257 stocks had their circuit limit raised from 5% to 10%. The circuit limit of 195 stocks has been changed from its previous 10% to 20%. Additionally, the circuit limit for 17 stocks has been lifted from 5% to 20%.