Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the nation's oldest stock exchange, has amended the daily circuit limit for a total of 479 stocks. In contrast, a stunning 257 stocks had their circuit limit raised from 5% to 10%. The circuit limit of 195 stocks has been changed from its previous 10% to 20%. Additionally, the circuit limit for 17 stocks has been lifted from 5% to 20%.

BSE has said in a notice dated 7th October that “Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that as a part of review of the surveillance action, the price band are revised in the various scrips. List of the scrips with revised price band is enclosed as Annexure. The revised price band as indicated there under will be effective from October 10, 2022. Please note that scrips in Trade for trade segments will continue to attract a price band of 5%."

Stocks for which the daily circuit limit has been hiked from 5% to 10%

GTL Ltd JCT Ltd Hindustan Motors Ltd Global Offshore Services Ltd Nilachal Refractories Ltd DCM Ltd Katare Spinning Mills Ltd Jyoti Ltd Kaycee Industries Ltd Nelco Ltd High Energy Batteries India Ltd National Standard (India) Ltd Alfred Herbert India Ltd Brady & Morris Engineering Company Ltd Josts Engineering Company Ltd Kanani Industries Ltd JL Morison India Ltd Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd Orient Beverages Ltd National Oxygen Ltd Wires & Fabriks SA Ltd MSR India Ltd Finkurve Financial Services Ltd Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd Lancor Holdings Ltd Banas Finance Ltd Pressman Advertising Ltd Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd Times Guaranty Ltd ISL Consulting Ltd CNI Research Ltd Saianand Commercial Ltd Securekloud Technologies Ltd Swasti Vinayaka Art And Heritage Corporation Ltd Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd Oasis Securities Ltd Kohinoor Foods Ltd Haria Exports Ltd Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd Bloom Industries Ltd White Organic Agro Ltd JBF Industries Ltd Everlon Synthetics Ltd Yarn Syndicate Ltd Gujarat Cotex Ltd Garware Synthetics Ltd Ramasigns Industries Ltd 3P Land Holdings Ltd Scandent Imaging Ltd PCS Technology Ltd SPEL Semiconductor Ltd Surana Telecom and Power Ltd VSF Projects Ltd TAI Industries Ltd Mahaan Foods Ltd Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd Bemco Hydraulics Ltd Cosmo Ferrites Ltd Sovereign Diamonds Ltd Mukat Pipes Ltd Hindustan Fluorocarbons Ltd Venlon Enterprises Ltd TCM Ltd Lactose India Ltd Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd Ind-Swift Ltd Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd Kkalpana Industries (India) Ltd Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech India Ltd Sterling Green Woods Ltd Choksi Laboratories Ltd MFL India Ltd Rajdarshan Industries Ltd Bhartiya International Ltd Spice Islands Apparels Ltd Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd Arex Industries Ltd Jainco Projects India Ltd Aadi Industries Ltd Yashraj Containeurs Ltd Pradhin Ltd Nile Ltd Atharv Enterprises Ltd Bridge Securities Ltd Rich Universe Network Ltd Paos Industries Ltd Virat Industries Ltd Ladderup Finance Ltd Garg Furnace Ltd Goyal Associates Ltd Stanpacks India Ltd Shri Keshav Cements And Infra Ltd Unique Organics Ltd SKP Securities Ltd Shilchar Technologies Ltd Dhruva Capital Services Ltd Elixir Capital Ltd Trishakti Electronics & Industries Ltd WinPro Industries Ltd Sparc Electrex Ltd Step Two Corporation Ltd Orosil Smiths India Ltd Amerise Biosciences Ltd Gini Silk Mills Ltd Kachchh Minerals Ltd Ganga Papers India Ltd Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd Khandwala Securities Ltd Sawaca Business Machines Ltd Croissance Ltd Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd Innocorp Ltd Vertex Securities Ltd Sam Industries Ltd Unistar Multimedia Ltd Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd Frontline Corporation Ltd Abhinav Capital Services Ltd BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd Mohite Industries Ltd Adroit Infotech Ltd Orchasp Ltd BLB Ltd Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd Megasoft Ltd Transcorp International Ltd Next Mediaworks Ltd Olectra Greentech Ltd Morarjee Textiles Ltd Beeyu Overseas Ltd FCS Software Solutions Ltd Visa Steel Ltd Nitco Ltd MPDL Ltd Inspirisys Solutions Ltd GTL Infrastructure Ltd Siti Networks Ltd Raj Television Network Ltd Ankit Metal & Power Ltd Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd Burnpur Cement Ltd Essar Securities Ltd Future Market Networks Ltd Innovassynth Investments Ltd Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd PG Electroplast Ltd Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd KIFS Financial Services Ltd Integra Essentia Ltd Jindal Poly Investment and Finance Company Ltd Agri- Tech (India) Ltd Unishire Urban Infra Ltd Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd Response Informatics Ltd Moneyboxx Finance Ltd J. Taparia Projects Ltd Ramchandra Leasing & Finance Ltd Gold Coin Health Foods Ltd Bansal Roofing Products Ltd Vistar Amar Ltd Triveni Enterprises Ltd Unison Metals Ltd Naysaa Securities Ltd Crane Infrastructure Ltd Captain Pipes Ltd Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd Panafic Industrials Ltd Octal Credit Capital Ltd Vani Commercials Ltd COSYN Ltd Shree Securities Ltd Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd Megri Soft Ltd SSPN Finance Ltd Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd Palco Metals Ltd V B Industries Ltd Vegetable Products Ltd Mauria Udyog Ltd Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd A.K. Spintex Ltd Rama Steel Tubes Ltd Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd Beardsell Ltd Panorama Studios International Ltd Aayush Food and Herbs Ltd A Infrastructure Ltd BFL Asset Finvest Ltd Interactive Financial Services Ltd Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd CHD Chemicals Ltd LE Lavoir Ltd Franklin Leasing and Finance Ltd RSD Finance Ltd Darshan Orna Ltd Advance Syntex Ltd Lloyds Steels Industries Ltd TruCap Finance Ltd Super Fine Knitters Ltd Manomay Tex India Ltd CL Educate Ltd Yug Decor Ltd Chothani Foods Ltd Lasa Supergenerics Ltd Sayaji Industries Ltd Diligent Media Corporation Ltd Dynamic Cables Ltd Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd MRC Agrotech Ltd Praxis Home Retail Ltd Lorenzini Apparels Ltd The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd Angel Fibers Ltd Indo Us Bio-Tech Ltd Zim Laboratories Ltd Rajnish Wellness Ltd Ganesh Films India Ltd Vivid Mercantile Ltd Diksha Greens Ltd Nivaka Fashions Ltd Jonjua Overseas Ltd Parshva Enterprises Ltd Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd City Pulse Multiplex Ltd Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd Misquita Engineering Ltd Janus Corporation Ltd DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd Billwin Industries Ltd Bonlon Industries Ltd Advait Infratech Ltd SecMark Consultancy Ltd Gretex Corporate Services Ltd PlatinumOne Business Services Ltd Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd Jet Freight Logistics Ltd Adani Wilmar Ltd Ekennis Software Service Ltd Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd Dhyaani Tile and Marblez Ltd Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd Goel Food Products Ltd Jayant Infratech Ltd De Nora India Ltd Lohia Securities Ltd

Stocks for which the daily circuit limit has been hiked from 5% to 20%

Mafatlal Industries Ltd Raymond Ltd Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd Arihant Capital Markets Ltd Ram Ratna Wires Ltd BCL Industries Ltd Faze Three Ltd Brightcom Group Ltd ISMT Ltd JBM Auto Ltd Gallantt Ispat Ltd Tanla Platforms Ltd Orient Green Power Company Ltd Gokul Agro Resources Ltd Yasho Industries Ltd Vikas Lifecare Ltd Jindal Worldwide Ltd

Stocks for which the daily circuit limit has been changed from 10% to 5%

Purshottam Investofin Ltd Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd Simplex Realty Ltd Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd SDC Techmedia Ltd 7NR Retail Ltd

Stocks for which the daily circuit limit has been hiked from 10% to 20%

Quest Capital Markets Ltd BPL Ltd PH Capital Ltd Margo Finance Ltd Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd Rapicut Carbides Ltd Industrial Investment Trust Ltd ASI Industries Ltd Delta Manufacturing Ltd Integra Engineering India Ltd La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd Mangal Credit and Fincorp Ltd Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd Piccadily Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd Addi Industries Ltd Paramount Cosmetics India Ltd Graviss Hospitality Ltd Premier Capital Services Ltd Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd Ad-Manum Finance Ltd NDA Securities Ltd Morarka Finance Ltd Baid Finserv Ltd Seven Hill Industries Ltd Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd Vama Industries Ltd Zenith Exports Ltd Sumeet Industries Ltd Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd One Global Service Provider Ltd K&R Rail Engineering Ltd Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd ACI Infocom Ltd Pan Electronics India Ltd Ajanta Soya Ltd Poona Dal & Oil Industries Ltd Anik Industries Ltd Simran Farms Ltd DFM Foods Ltd Balurghat Technologies Ltd Nagreeka Exports Ltd Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd Samtex Fashions Ltd Uniroyal Industries Ltd Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd Yogi Sungwon (India) Ltd Sanco Trans Ltd Mawana Sugars Ltd Krypton Industries Ltd Martin Burn Ltd Kunststoffe Industries Ltd Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd Beryl Drugs Ltd Archit Organosys Ltd Indo Amines Ltd Globus Constructors & Developers Ltd ASM Technologies Ltd Techindia Nirman Ltd 63 Moons Technologies Ltd Himalaya Food International Ltd Titan Securities Ltd Selan Exploration Technology Ltd Anupam Finserv Ltd Surat Textile Mills Ltd Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd Chandra Prabhu International Ltd Vikram Thermo India Ltd Sheetal Diamonds Ltd U. Y. Fincorp Ltd TeleCanor Global Ltd Indo Asia Finance Ltd Balu Forge Industries Ltd Medicamen Biotech Ltd BLS Infotech Ltd Hemang Resources Ltd Radhe Developers India Ltd Goldstone Technologies Ltd Polylink Polymers India Ltd Maris Spinners Ltd Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd Bampsl Securities Ltd Suraj Ltd Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd Inducto Steel Ltd H S India Ltd Archies Ltd Vaarad Ventures Ltd Subex Ltd Mukta Arts Ltd Virinchi Ltd Baba Arts Ltd Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd Axiscades Technologies Ltd Avantel Ltd Visesh Infotecnics Ltd Smartlink Holdings Ltd Genus Prime Infra Ltd Jindal Photo Ltd Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd Facor Alloys Ltd PBA Infrastructure Ltd Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd Celebrity Fashions Ltd Sadbhav Engineering Ltd Prime Focus Ltd Autoline Industries Ltd Cineline India Ltd Dish TV India Ltd Magnum Ventures Ltd Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd Bang Overseas Ltd GSS Infotech Ltd Alkali Metals Ltd Shree Precoated Steels Ltd Rossell India Ltd GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Prakash Steelage Ltd Bedmutha Industries Ltd Gyscoal Alloys Ltd A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd ZEN Technologies Ltd TCI Developers Ltd VMS Industries Ltd Tijaria Polypipes Ltd Flexituff Ventures International Ltd Essar Shipping Ltd Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd Mystic Electronics Ltd Comfort Fincap Ltd Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd PVV Infra Ltd IND Renewable Energy Ltd Incredible Industries Ltd QGO Finance Ltd Dhabriya Polywood Ltd Hanman Fit Ltd Vibrant Global Capital Ltd Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd Sellwin Traders Ltd Emerald Leasing Finance & Investment Company Ltd M.K. Exim (India) Ltd Genus Paper & Boards Ltd Talbros Engineering Ltd Filtra Consultants and Engineers Ltd Athena Constructions Ltd Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd Star Delta Transformers Ltd Pecos Hotels and Pubs Ltd Suncare Traders Ltd Remedium Lifecare Ltd Aarnav Fashions Ltd BCL Enterprises Ltd Advik Capital Ltd Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd Parmax Pharma Ltd Ontic Finserve Ltd Prime Fresh Ltd Palash Securities Ltd Sagar Diamonds Ltd AKM Lace and Embrotex Ltd Shreeshay Engineers Ltd Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd U. H. Zaveri Ltd Waa Solar Ltd Mac Hotels Ltd Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd Axita Cotton Ltd Humming Bird Education Ltd Chandni Machines Ltd BMW Industries Ltd Digicontent Ltd Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd Gian Life Care Ltd Tranway Technologies Ltd Cospower Engineering Ltd Ravinder Heights Ltd Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd Rajeshwari Cans Ltd Vineet Laboratories Ltd Navoday Enterprises Ltd Times Green Energy (India) Ltd Markolines Traffic Controls Ltd Promax Power Ltd DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd Wonder Fibromats Ltd Dev Information Technology Ltd Avro India Ltd Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd Olatech Solutions Ltd Khaitan (India) Ltd ASM Technologies Ltd GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd

Stock for which the daily circuit limit has been changed from 20% to 5%

1. Simplex Mills Company Ltd

Stocks for which the daily circuit limit has been changed from 20% to 10%

1. Silver Oak India Ltd

2. Max Ventures and Industries Ltd