BSE revises daily circuit limit for 479 stocks

BSE revises daily circuit limit for 479 stocks1 min read . 09:35 PM IST
- Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the nation's oldest stock exchange, has amended the daily circuit limit for a total of 479 stocks.
Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the nation's oldest stock exchange, has amended the daily circuit limit for a total of 479 stocks. In contrast, a stunning 257 stocks had their circuit limit raised from 5% to 10%. The circuit limit of 195 stocks has been changed from its previous 10% to 20%. Additionally, the circuit limit for 17 stocks has been lifted from 5% to 20%.
Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the nation's oldest stock exchange, has amended the daily circuit limit for a total of 479 stocks. In contrast, a stunning 257 stocks had their circuit limit raised from 5% to 10%. The circuit limit of 195 stocks has been changed from its previous 10% to 20%. Additionally, the circuit limit for 17 stocks has been lifted from 5% to 20%.
BSE has said in a notice dated 7th October that “Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that as a part of review of the surveillance action, the price band are revised in the various scrips. List of the scrips with revised price band is enclosed as Annexure. The revised price band as indicated there under will be effective from October 10, 2022. Please note that scrips in Trade for trade segments will continue to attract a price band of 5%."
BSE has said in a notice dated 7th October that “Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that as a part of review of the surveillance action, the price band are revised in the various scrips. List of the scrips with revised price band is enclosed as Annexure. The revised price band as indicated there under will be effective from October 10, 2022. Please note that scrips in Trade for trade segments will continue to attract a price band of 5%."
1. Simplex Mills Company Ltd
1. Simplex Mills Company Ltd
1. Silver Oak India Ltd
1. Silver Oak India Ltd
2. Max Ventures and Industries Ltd
2. Max Ventures and Industries Ltd