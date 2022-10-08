Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  BSE revises daily circuit limit for 479 stocks

BSE revises daily circuit limit for 479 stocks

In contrast, a stunning 257 stocks had their circuit limit raised from 5% to 10%.
1 min read . 09:35 PM ISTVipul Das

  • Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the nation's oldest stock exchange, has amended the daily circuit limit for a total of 479 stocks.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the nation's oldest stock exchange, has amended the daily circuit limit for a total of 479 stocks. In contrast, a stunning 257 stocks had their circuit limit raised from 5% to 10%. The circuit limit of 195 stocks has been changed from its previous 10% to 20%. Additionally, the circuit limit for 17 stocks has been lifted from 5% to 20%.

BSE has said in a notice dated 7th October that “Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that as a part of review of the surveillance action, the price band are revised in the various scrips. List of the scrips with revised price band is enclosed as Annexure. The revised price band as indicated there under will be effective from October 10, 2022. Please note that scrips in Trade for trade segments will continue to attract a price band of 5%."

Stocks for which the daily circuit limit has been hiked from 5% to 10%

  1. GTL Ltd
  2. JCT Ltd
  3. Hindustan Motors Ltd
  4. Global Offshore Services Ltd
  5. Nilachal Refractories Ltd
  6. DCM Ltd
  7. Katare Spinning Mills Ltd
  8. Jyoti Ltd
  9. Kaycee Industries Ltd
  10. Nelco Ltd
  11. High Energy Batteries India Ltd
  12. National Standard (India) Ltd
  13. Alfred Herbert India Ltd
  14. Brady & Morris Engineering Company Ltd
  15. Josts Engineering Company Ltd
  16. Kanani Industries Ltd
  17. JL Morison India Ltd
  18. Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd
  19. Orient Beverages Ltd
  20. National Oxygen Ltd
  21. Wires & Fabriks SA Ltd
  22. MSR India Ltd
  23. Finkurve Financial Services Ltd
  24. Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd
  25. Lancor Holdings Ltd
  26. Banas Finance Ltd
  27. Pressman Advertising Ltd
  28. Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd
  29. Times Guaranty Ltd
  30. ISL Consulting Ltd
  31. CNI Research Ltd
  32. Saianand Commercial Ltd
  33. Securekloud Technologies Ltd
  34. Swasti Vinayaka Art And Heritage Corporation Ltd
  35. Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd
  36. Oasis Securities Ltd
  37. Kohinoor Foods Ltd
  38. Haria Exports Ltd
  39. Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd
  40. Bloom Industries Ltd
  41. White Organic Agro Ltd
  42. JBF Industries Ltd
  43. Everlon Synthetics Ltd
  44. Yarn Syndicate Ltd
  45. Gujarat Cotex Ltd
  46. Garware Synthetics Ltd
  47. Ramasigns Industries Ltd
  48. 3P Land Holdings Ltd
  49. Scandent Imaging Ltd
  50. PCS Technology Ltd
  51. SPEL Semiconductor Ltd
  52. Surana Telecom and Power Ltd
  53. VSF Projects Ltd
  54. TAI Industries Ltd
  55. Mahaan Foods Ltd
  56. Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd
  57. Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd
  58. Bemco Hydraulics Ltd
  59. Cosmo Ferrites Ltd
  60. Sovereign Diamonds Ltd
  61. Mukat Pipes Ltd
  62. Hindustan Fluorocarbons Ltd
  63. Venlon Enterprises Ltd
  64. TCM Ltd
  65. Lactose India Ltd
  66. Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd
  67. KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd
  68. Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd
  69. Ind-Swift Ltd
  70. Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd
  71. Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd
  72. Kkalpana Industries (India) Ltd
  73. Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech India Ltd
  74. Sterling Green Woods Ltd
  75. Choksi Laboratories Ltd
  76. MFL India Ltd
  77. Rajdarshan Industries Ltd
  78. Bhartiya International Ltd
  79. Spice Islands Apparels Ltd
  80. Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd
  81. Arex Industries Ltd
  82. Jainco Projects India Ltd
  83. Aadi Industries Ltd
  84. Yashraj Containeurs Ltd
  85. Pradhin Ltd
  86. Nile Ltd
  87. Atharv Enterprises Ltd
  88. Bridge Securities Ltd
  89. Rich Universe Network Ltd
  90. Paos Industries Ltd
  91. Virat Industries Ltd
  92. Ladderup Finance Ltd
  93. Garg Furnace Ltd
  94. Goyal Associates Ltd
  95. Stanpacks India Ltd
  96. Shri Keshav Cements And Infra Ltd
  97. Unique Organics Ltd
  98. SKP Securities Ltd
  99. Shilchar Technologies Ltd
  100. Dhruva Capital Services Ltd
  101. Elixir Capital Ltd
  102. Trishakti Electronics & Industries Ltd
  103. WinPro Industries Ltd
  104. Sparc Electrex Ltd
  105. Step Two Corporation Ltd
  106. Orosil Smiths India Ltd
  107. Amerise Biosciences Ltd
  108. Gini Silk Mills Ltd
  109. Kachchh Minerals Ltd
  110. Ganga Papers India Ltd
  111. Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd
  112. Khandwala Securities Ltd
  113. Sawaca Business Machines Ltd
  114. Croissance Ltd
  115. Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd
  116. Innocorp Ltd
  117. Vertex Securities Ltd
  118. Sam Industries Ltd
  119. Unistar Multimedia Ltd
  120. Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd
  121. Frontline Corporation Ltd
  122. Abhinav Capital Services Ltd
  123. BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd
  124. Mohite Industries Ltd
  125. Adroit Infotech Ltd
  126. Orchasp Ltd
  127. BLB Ltd
  128. Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd
  129. Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd
  130. Megasoft Ltd
  131. Transcorp International Ltd
  132. Next Mediaworks Ltd
  133. Olectra Greentech Ltd
  134. Morarjee Textiles Ltd
  135. Beeyu Overseas Ltd
  136. FCS Software Solutions Ltd
  137. Visa Steel Ltd
  138. Nitco Ltd
  139. MPDL Ltd
  140. Inspirisys Solutions Ltd
  141. GTL Infrastructure Ltd
  142. Siti Networks Ltd
  143. Raj Television Network Ltd
  144. Ankit Metal & Power Ltd
  145. Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd
  146. Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd
  147. Burnpur Cement Ltd
  148. Essar Securities Ltd
  149. Future Market Networks Ltd
  150. Innovassynth Investments Ltd
  151. Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd
  152. PG Electroplast Ltd
  153. Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd
  154. Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd
  155. Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd
  156. KIFS Financial Services Ltd
  157. Integra Essentia Ltd
  158. Jindal Poly Investment and Finance Company Ltd
  159. Agri- Tech (India) Ltd
  160. Unishire Urban Infra Ltd
  161. Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd
  162. Response Informatics Ltd
  163. Moneyboxx Finance Ltd
  164. J. Taparia Projects Ltd
  165. Ramchandra Leasing & Finance Ltd
  166. Gold Coin Health Foods Ltd
  167. Bansal Roofing Products Ltd
  168. Vistar Amar Ltd
  169. Triveni Enterprises Ltd
  170. Unison Metals Ltd
  171. Naysaa Securities Ltd
  172. Crane Infrastructure Ltd
  173. Captain Pipes Ltd
  174. Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd
  175. Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd
  176. Panafic Industrials Ltd
  177. Octal Credit Capital Ltd
  178. Vani Commercials Ltd
  179. COSYN Ltd
  180. Shree Securities Ltd
  181. Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd
  182. Megri Soft Ltd
  183. SSPN Finance Ltd
  184. Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd
  185. Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd
  186. Palco Metals Ltd
  187. V B Industries Ltd
  188. Vegetable Products Ltd
  189. Mauria Udyog Ltd
  190. Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd
  191. A.K. Spintex Ltd
  192. Rama Steel Tubes Ltd
  193. Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd
  194. Beardsell Ltd
  195. Panorama Studios International Ltd
  196. Aayush Food and Herbs Ltd
  197. A Infrastructure Ltd
  198. BFL Asset Finvest Ltd
  199. Interactive Financial Services Ltd
  200. Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd
  201. Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd
  202. CHD Chemicals Ltd
  203. LE Lavoir Ltd
  204. Franklin Leasing and Finance Ltd
  205. RSD Finance Ltd
  206. Darshan Orna Ltd
  207. Advance Syntex Ltd
  208. Lloyds Steels Industries Ltd
  209. TruCap Finance Ltd
  210. Super Fine Knitters Ltd
  211. Manomay Tex India Ltd
  212. CL Educate Ltd
  213. Yug Decor Ltd
  214. Chothani Foods Ltd
  215. Lasa Supergenerics Ltd
  216. Sayaji Industries Ltd
  217. Diligent Media Corporation Ltd
  218. Dynamic Cables Ltd
  219. Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd
  220. MRC Agrotech Ltd
  221. Praxis Home Retail Ltd
  222. Lorenzini Apparels Ltd
  223. The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd
  224. Angel Fibers Ltd
  225. Indo Us Bio-Tech Ltd
  226. Zim Laboratories Ltd
  227. Rajnish Wellness Ltd
  228. Ganesh Films India Ltd
  229. Vivid Mercantile Ltd
  230. Diksha Greens Ltd
  231. Nivaka Fashions Ltd
  232. Jonjua Overseas Ltd
  233. Parshva Enterprises Ltd
  234. Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  235. City Pulse Multiplex Ltd
  236. Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd
  237. Misquita Engineering Ltd
  238. Janus Corporation Ltd
  239. DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd
  240. Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd
  241. Billwin Industries Ltd
  242. Bonlon Industries Ltd
  243. Advait Infratech Ltd
  244. SecMark Consultancy Ltd
  245. Gretex Corporate Services Ltd
  246. PlatinumOne Business Services Ltd
  247. Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd
  248. Jet Freight Logistics Ltd
  249. Adani Wilmar Ltd
  250. Ekennis Software Service Ltd
  251. Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd
  252. Dhyaani Tile and Marblez Ltd
  253. Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd
  254. Goel Food Products Ltd
  255. Jayant Infratech Ltd
  256. De Nora India Ltd
  257. Lohia Securities Ltd
Stocks for which the daily circuit limit has been hiked from 5% to 20%

  1. Mafatlal Industries Ltd
  2. Raymond Ltd
  3. Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd
  4. Arihant Capital Markets Ltd
  5. Ram Ratna Wires Ltd
  6. BCL Industries Ltd
  7. Faze Three Ltd
  8. Brightcom Group Ltd
  9. ISMT Ltd
  10. JBM Auto Ltd
  11. Gallantt Ispat Ltd
  12. Tanla Platforms Ltd
  13. Orient Green Power Company Ltd
  14. Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
  15. Yasho Industries Ltd
  16. Vikas Lifecare Ltd
  17. Jindal Worldwide Ltd
Stocks for which the daily circuit limit has been changed from 10% to 5%

  1. Purshottam Investofin Ltd
  2. Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd
  3. Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd
  4. Simplex Realty Ltd
  5. Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd
  6. SDC Techmedia Ltd
  7. 7NR Retail Ltd
Stocks for which the daily circuit limit has been hiked from 10% to 20%

  1. Quest Capital Markets Ltd
  2. BPL Ltd
  3. PH Capital Ltd
  4. Margo Finance Ltd
  5. Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd
  6. Rapicut Carbides Ltd
  7. Industrial Investment Trust Ltd
  8. ASI Industries Ltd
  9. Delta Manufacturing Ltd
  10. Integra Engineering India Ltd
  11. La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd
  12. Mangal Credit and Fincorp Ltd
  13. Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd
  14. Piccadily Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd
  15. Addi Industries Ltd
  16. Paramount Cosmetics India Ltd
  17. Graviss Hospitality Ltd
  18. Premier Capital Services Ltd
  19. Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd
  20. Ad-Manum Finance Ltd
  21. NDA Securities Ltd
  22. Morarka Finance Ltd
  23. Baid Finserv Ltd
  24. Seven Hill Industries Ltd
  25. Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd
  26. Vama Industries Ltd
  27. Zenith Exports Ltd
  28. Sumeet Industries Ltd
  29. Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd
  30. One Global Service Provider Ltd
  31. K&R Rail Engineering Ltd
  32. Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd
  33. ACI Infocom Ltd
  34. Pan Electronics India Ltd
  35. Ajanta Soya Ltd
  36. Poona Dal & Oil Industries Ltd
  37. Anik Industries Ltd
  38. Simran Farms Ltd
  39. DFM Foods Ltd
  40. Balurghat Technologies Ltd
  41. Nagreeka Exports Ltd
  42. Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd
  43. Samtex Fashions Ltd
  44. Uniroyal Industries Ltd
  45. Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd
  46. Yogi Sungwon (India) Ltd
  47. Sanco Trans Ltd
  48. Mawana Sugars Ltd
  49. Krypton Industries Ltd
  50. Martin Burn Ltd
  51. Kunststoffe Industries Ltd
  52. Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd
  53. Beryl Drugs Ltd
  54. Archit Organosys Ltd
  55. Indo Amines Ltd
  56. Globus Constructors & Developers Ltd
  57. ASM Technologies Ltd
  58. Techindia Nirman Ltd
  59. 63 Moons Technologies Ltd
  60. Himalaya Food International Ltd
  61. Titan Securities Ltd
  62. Selan Exploration Technology Ltd
  63. Anupam Finserv Ltd
  64. Surat Textile Mills Ltd
  65. Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd
  66. Chandra Prabhu International Ltd
  67. Vikram Thermo India Ltd
  68. Sheetal Diamonds Ltd
  69. U. Y. Fincorp Ltd
  70. TeleCanor Global Ltd
  71. Indo Asia Finance Ltd
  72. Balu Forge Industries Ltd
  73. Medicamen Biotech Ltd
  74. BLS Infotech Ltd
  75. Hemang Resources Ltd
  76. Radhe Developers India Ltd
  77. Goldstone Technologies Ltd
  78. Polylink Polymers India Ltd
  79. Maris Spinners Ltd
  80. Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd
  81. Bampsl Securities Ltd
  82. Suraj Ltd
  83. Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd
  84. Inducto Steel Ltd
  85. H S India Ltd
  86. Archies Ltd
  87. Vaarad Ventures Ltd
  88. Subex Ltd
  89. Mukta Arts Ltd
  90. Virinchi Ltd
  91. Baba Arts Ltd
  92. Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd
  93. Axiscades Technologies Ltd
  94. Avantel Ltd
  95. Visesh Infotecnics Ltd
  96. Smartlink Holdings Ltd
  97. Genus Prime Infra Ltd
  98. Jindal Photo Ltd
  99. Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd
  100. Facor Alloys Ltd
  101. PBA Infrastructure Ltd
  102. Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd
  103. Celebrity Fashions Ltd
  104. Sadbhav Engineering Ltd
  105. Prime Focus Ltd
  106. Autoline Industries Ltd
  107. Cineline India Ltd
  108. Dish TV India Ltd
  109. Magnum Ventures Ltd
  110. Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd
  111. Bang Overseas Ltd
  112. GSS Infotech Ltd
  113. Alkali Metals Ltd
  114. Shree Precoated Steels Ltd
  115. Rossell India Ltd
  116. GKB Ophthalmics Ltd
  117. Prakash Steelage Ltd
  118. Bedmutha Industries Ltd
  119. Gyscoal Alloys Ltd
  120. A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd
  121. Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd
  122. ZEN Technologies Ltd
  123. TCI Developers Ltd
  124. VMS Industries Ltd
  125. Tijaria Polypipes Ltd
  126. Flexituff Ventures International Ltd
  127. Essar Shipping Ltd
  128. Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd
  129. Mystic Electronics Ltd
  130. Comfort Fincap Ltd
  131. Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd
  132. PVV Infra Ltd
  133. IND Renewable Energy Ltd
  134. Incredible Industries Ltd
  135. QGO Finance Ltd
  136. Dhabriya Polywood Ltd
  137. Hanman Fit Ltd
  138. Vibrant Global Capital Ltd
  139. Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd
  140. Sellwin Traders Ltd
  141. Emerald Leasing Finance & Investment Company Ltd
  142. M.K. Exim (India) Ltd
  143. Genus Paper & Boards Ltd
  144. Talbros Engineering Ltd
  145. Filtra Consultants and Engineers Ltd
  146. Athena Constructions Ltd
  147. Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd
  148. Star Delta Transformers Ltd
  149. Pecos Hotels and Pubs Ltd
  150. Suncare Traders Ltd
  151. Remedium Lifecare Ltd
  152. Aarnav Fashions Ltd
  153. BCL Enterprises Ltd
  154. Advik Capital Ltd
  155. Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd
  156. Parmax Pharma Ltd
  157. Ontic Finserve Ltd
  158. Prime Fresh Ltd
  159. Palash Securities Ltd
  160. Sagar Diamonds Ltd
  161. AKM Lace and Embrotex Ltd
  162. Shreeshay Engineers Ltd
  163. Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd
  164. U. H. Zaveri Ltd
  165. Waa Solar Ltd
  166. Mac Hotels Ltd
  167. Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd
  168. Axita Cotton Ltd
  169. Humming Bird Education Ltd
  170. Chandni Machines Ltd
  171. BMW Industries Ltd
  172. Digicontent Ltd
  173. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd
  174. Gian Life Care Ltd
  175. Tranway Technologies Ltd
  176. Cospower Engineering Ltd
  177. Ravinder Heights Ltd
  178. Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd
  179. Rajeshwari Cans Ltd
  180. Vineet Laboratories Ltd
  181. Navoday Enterprises Ltd
  182. Times Green Energy (India) Ltd
  183. Markolines Traffic Controls Ltd
  184. Promax Power Ltd
  185. DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd
  186. Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd
  187. Wonder Fibromats Ltd
  188. Dev Information Technology Ltd
  189. Avro India Ltd
  190. Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
  191. Olatech Solutions Ltd
  192. Khaitan (India) Ltd
  193. ASM Technologies Ltd
  194. GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd
  195. Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd
Stock for which the daily circuit limit has been changed from 20% to 5%

1. Simplex Mills Company Ltd

Stocks for which the daily circuit limit has been changed from 20% to 10%

1. Silver Oak India Ltd

2. Max Ventures and Industries Ltd

