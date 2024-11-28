BSE revises price band of Zomato, Paytm, Adani Total Gas, and 52 other stocks from November 29

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Friday, November 28, announced that it has revised the price band of Zomato, Paytm, Adani Total Gas, and 52 other stocks, effective Friday, November 29, according to the official exchange filing.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the price band has/have been revised from their existing levels in the below mentioned scrips with effect from November 29, 2024,” said BSE in the notice.

Stocks with 10% price revision According to the official notice, there are 46 company stocks for which the price band has been revised to 10 per cent effect from November 29.

Out of those 46 stocks, there are a few popular stocks like — Adani Total Gas Ltd, Computer Age Management Services Ltd, Avenue Supermarts Ltd (Dmart), Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd, Jio Financial Services Ltd, JSW Energy Ltd, Life Insurance Corporation of India, NHPC Ltd, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd (Nykaa), One 97 Communications Ltd, Varun Beverages Ltd, and Zomato Ltd.

The remaining companies in the 46 stock list are — Pix Transmissions Ltd, VTM Ltd, Indo Cotspin Ltd, The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd, White Organic Retail Ltd, Angel One Ltd, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, Bank of India, CESC Ltd, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, Cyient Ltd, Delhivery Ltd, HFCL Ltd, Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd, Indian Bank, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, KEI Industries Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd, Macrotech Developers Ltd, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, NCC Ltd, Oil India Ltd, PB Fintech Ltd, Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, SJVN Ltd, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd, Supreme Industries Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd, Tube Investments of India Ltd, Yes Bank Ltd, and Union Bank of India.

Also Read | Suraksha Diagnostic raises ₹253 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Stocks with 5% or less price revision According to the official notice, four stocks are under the 5 per cent price band revision, and the remaining five stocks are revised to 2 per cent, effective tomorrow, November 29.

The price band for BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd, Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd, Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd, and Prima Industries Ltd is revised to 5 per cent.