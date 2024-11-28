BSE revises price band of Zomato, Paytm, Adani Total Gas, and 52 other stocks from November 29

The BSE has revised the price band of 55 stocks effective Friday, November 29. Check details for the list of names of stocks under the notice. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published28 Nov 2024, 11:00 PM IST
The Bombay Stock Exchange revised the price band of 55 stocks on Thursday, November 28. Prices will be effective from Friday, November 29.
The Bombay Stock Exchange revised the price band of 55 stocks on Thursday, November 28. Prices will be effective from Friday, November 29. (MINT_PRINT)

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Friday, November 28, announced that it has revised the price band of Zomato, Paytm, Adani Total Gas, and 52 other stocks, effective Friday, November 29, according to the official exchange filing.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the price band has/have been revised from their existing levels in the below mentioned scrips with effect from November 29, 2024,” said BSE in the notice. 

Also Read | NSE to introduce F&O contracts on Jio Financial, Zomato among others from Nov 29

Stocks with 10% price revision

According to the official notice, there are 46 company stocks for which the price band has been revised to 10 per cent effect from November 29.

Out of those 46 stocks, there are a few popular stocks like — Adani Total Gas Ltd, Computer Age Management Services Ltd, Avenue Supermarts Ltd (Dmart), Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd, Jio Financial Services Ltd, JSW Energy Ltd, Life Insurance Corporation of India, NHPC Ltd, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd (Nykaa), One 97 Communications Ltd, Varun Beverages Ltd, and Zomato Ltd. 

Also Read | Stock market crash: PL Capital cuts Nifty 50 year-end target to 27,381

The remaining companies in the 46 stock list are — Pix Transmissions Ltd, VTM Ltd, Indo Cotspin Ltd, The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd, White Organic Retail Ltd, Angel One Ltd, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, Bank of India, CESC Ltd, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, Cyient Ltd, Delhivery Ltd, HFCL Ltd, Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd, Indian Bank, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, KEI Industries Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd, Macrotech Developers Ltd, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, NCC Ltd, Oil India Ltd, PB Fintech Ltd, Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, SJVN Ltd, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd, Supreme Industries Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd, Tube Investments of India Ltd, Yes Bank Ltd, and Union Bank of India.

Also Read | Suraksha Diagnostic raises ₹253 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Stocks with 5% or less price revision

According to the official notice, four stocks are under the 5 per cent price band revision, and the remaining five stocks are revised to 2 per cent, effective tomorrow, November 29.

The price band for BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd, Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd, Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd, and Prima Industries Ltd is revised to 5 per cent.

The remaining five stocks for the 2 per cent revision are — Indus Finance Ltd, Avro India Ltd, Naapbooks Ltd, SMS Lifesciences India Ltd, and Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Nov 2024, 11:00 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBSE revises price band of Zomato, Paytm, Adani Total Gas, and 52 other stocks from November 29

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power share price

560.20
03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
36.4 (6.95%)

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

1,167.00
03:43 PM | 28 NOV 2024
-32.75 (-2.73%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

137.80
03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
-1.15 (-0.83%)

Adani Enterprises share price

2,437.45
03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
39.1 (1.63%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Karur Vysya Bank share price

239.10
03:29 PM | 28 NOV 2024
9.1 (3.96%)

Laurus Labs share price

551.45
03:47 PM | 28 NOV 2024
7.9 (1.45%)

Computer Age Management Services share price

4,896.45
03:58 PM | 28 NOV 2024
40.05 (0.82%)

Eclerx Services share price

3,455.55
03:54 PM | 28 NOV 2024
-7.6 (-0.22%)
More from 52 Week High

Amber Enterprises India share price

5,991.45
03:56 PM | 28 NOV 2024
-481.35 (-7.44%)

SBI Life Insurance Company share price

1,427.95
03:55 PM | 28 NOV 2024
-77.55 (-5.15%)

Max Financial Services share price

1,128.60
03:29 PM | 28 NOV 2024
-59.3 (-4.99%)

Triveni Turbines share price

796.55
03:58 PM | 28 NOV 2024
-38.75 (-4.64%)
More from Top Losers

Honasa Consumer share price

251.55
03:54 PM | 28 NOV 2024
22.85 (9.99%)

ITI share price

295.40
03:56 PM | 28 NOV 2024
19.65 (7.13%)

Adani Power share price

560.20
03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
36.4 (6.95%)

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank share price

35.88
03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
2.32 (6.91%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,535.00290.00
    Chennai
    77,541.00290.00
    Delhi
    77,693.00290.00
    Kolkata
    77,545.00290.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    103.02/L0.10
    Chennai
    100.90/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.