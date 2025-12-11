BSE, RVNL to Adani Power: These 10 stocks are fastest wealth creators in last 5 years, shows MOSL study

Stock market news: Indian brokerage firm, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOSL), in its recent 30th Annual Wealth Creation Study report, shed light on the top 10 stocks which have delivered the fastest returns over the last five years, from 2020 to 2025.

MOSL, in its report, also said that the large-cap stocks in India are likely to perform better in the medium term, when compared to the others in the Indian markets.

“Long-term wealth will be created by high-quality businesses that can compound for decades. The key is to select your compounders carefully and avoid the temptation to time the market,” said Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

From BSE, RVNL, to Jindal Stainless and Adani Power, let's take a look at the top 10 stocks which have proved to be the fastest wealth creators over the last five years (2020-2025), according to Motilal Oswal data.

Top 10 fastest wealth creator stocks (in last 5 years) 1. BSE Ltd (BSE): BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) shares closed 4.50% higher at ₹2,697.90 after Thursday's stock market session, compared to ₹2,581.70 at the previous market close, according to NSE data.

MOSL's recent report shows that the BSE stock has given market investors a total return of 124% on a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) basis in the last five years.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company's shares are up 49.16% in 2025, and have risen 2.03% in the last one-month period. However, the shares are trading 2.72% lower in the last five stock market sessions.

2. Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL): RVNL shares closed 0.96% higher at ₹311.85 after Thursday's market session, compared to ₹308.90 at the previous market close, as per BSE data.

Shares of RVNL have delivered a total CAGR return of 95% to the stock market investors in the last five years, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services data.

On a YTD basis, the RVNL stock has lost 27.12% in 2025, and is down 1.81% in the last one-month period. Shares of the Navratna PSU are trading 0.69% higher in the last five sessions on the Indian stock market.

3. Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL): Jindal Stainless stock closed 1.04% lower at ₹777.30 after Thursday's market session, compared to ₹785.50 at the previous market session, as per BSE data.

The shares of Jindal Stainless have given stock market investors a total CAGR return of 90% in the last five years on the Indian markets, MOSL data shows.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, JSL stock has risen 11.21% in 2025 and 4.60% in the last one-month period. Jindal Stainless stock is trading 3.36% higher in the last five market sessions.

4. GE Vernova T&D India Ltd (GVTD): GE Vernova shares closed 3.38% higher at ₹3,002.20 after Thursday's market, compared to ₹2,904 at the previous market close, as per BSE data.

Shares of GE Vernova have given market investors a total CAGR return of 85% in the last five years, according to data collected from brokerage firm Motilal Oswal.

On a YTD basis, the GE Vernova shares have risen 47.01% in 2025, but have lost 3.52% in the last one-month period. Shares of the component manufacturer are trading 8.97% higher in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

5. Persistent Systems Ltd (PERSISTENT): Persistent Systems' share price closed 2.78% higher at ₹6,199.75 after Thursday's market, compared to ₹6,031.80 at the previous market close, according to BSE data.

Persistent Systems stock has given market investors a total compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) return of 83% in the last five years, as per MOSL's recent report.

However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company's stock has lost 3.28% in 2025, but has risen 3.23% in the last one-month period. Persistent stock is trading 3.65% lower in the last five market sessions.

6. Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd (FACT): Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore shares closed 0.61% lower at ₹808.40 after Thursday's stock market session, compared to ₹813.35 at the previous market close, according to BSE data.

MOSL data shows that the company's stock has given investors a total CAGR return of 82% in the last five years on the Indian stock market.

On a YTD basis, FACT stock has lost 18.23% in 2025, and is down 7.70% in the last one-month period. Over the last five market sessions, the Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore shares were trading 2.98% lower.

7. Dixon Technologies India Ltd (DIXON): Dixon Technologies shares closed 5.27% higher at ₹12,995 after Thursday's stock market session, compared to ₹12,344.40 at the previous market close, as per BSE data.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services' (MOSL) recent report shows that Dixon Tech shares have given investors a total CAGR return of 79% over the last five years.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company shares have lost 27.95% in 2025, and have dropped 14.11% in the last one-month period. Dixon Tech shares are trading 4.89% lower in the last five market sessions.

8. Adani Power Ltd (ADANIPOWER): Adani Power share price closed 0.46% lower at ₹140.55 after Thursday's stock market session, compared to ₹141.20 at the previous trading close, as per BSE data.

MOSL data shows that Adani Power stock has delivered investors a total CAGR return of 79% over the last five years.

On a YTD basis, Adani Power stock has risen 33.72% in 2025, but the company's stock dropped 6.83% in the last one-month period. The power sector stock is trading 1.45% lower in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

9. Adani Enterprises Ltd (ADANIENT): Adani Enterprises shares closed 3% higher at ₹2,276.65 after Thursday's trading session, compared to ₹2,210.25 at the previous market close, according to BSE data.

The brokerage firm data show that Adani Enterprises shares have given investors a CAGR return of 76% in the last five years, according to the recent report.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company's stock has lost 8.34% in 2025, and is down 1.06% in the last one-month period. Adani Enterprises shares are trading 2.55% higher in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

10. Hitachi Energy India Ltd (POWERINDIA): Hitachi Energy India shares closed 1.29% higher at ₹19,219.60 after Thursday's market close, compared to ₹18,974.35 at the previous market session, as per BSE data.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services' (MOSL) recent report shows that Hitachi Energy shares have given investors a total CAGR return of 76% over the last five years.

On a YTD basis, Hitachi Energy stocks have risen 24.32% in 2025, but have lost 12.24% in the last one-month period. The company's stock is trading 4.84% lower in the last five market sessions.

