BSE sees listing of commercial papers, debentures of 41,200 cr on single day

NEW DELHI : Leading stock exchange BSE on Thursday said it has witnessed listing of commercial papers and debentures worth a little over ₹41,200 crore on a single day on Wednesday.

This takes the total fundraising to over ₹10 lakh crore on the exchange across various debt and equity instruments for the financial year 2020-21.

On Wednesday, the exchange saw listing of papers worth ₹41,203 crore, which comprises ₹30,995 crore through commercial paper and ₹10,208 crore through non-convertible debentures, BSE said in a statement.

So far in the ongoing fiscal, BSE has enabled listing of commercial paper to the tune of ₹4.26 lakh crore and bonds of ₹2.82 lakh crore.

In addition, equity instruments through mainboard initial share-sales, SME initial public offers, SME start-ups, rights issue preferential issues and emerging investment vehicles-- REITs and InvITs -- worth over ₹3.31 lakh crore have also been listed during the period.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via