Home >Markets >Stock Markets >BSE sees listing of commercial papers, debentures of 41,200 cr on single day
So far in the ongoing fiscal, BSE has enabled listing of commercial paper to the tune of ₹4.26 lakh crore and bonds of ₹2.82 lakh crore (Photo: Mint)
So far in the ongoing fiscal, BSE has enabled listing of commercial paper to the tune of 4.26 lakh crore and bonds of 2.82 lakh crore (Photo: Mint)

BSE sees listing of commercial papers, debentures of 41,200 cr on single day

1 min read . Updated: 24 Sep 2020, 07:41 PM IST PTI

BSE sees listing of commercial papers, debentures of 41,200 cr on single day

NEW DELHI : Leading stock exchange BSE on Thursday said it has witnessed listing of commercial papers and debentures worth a little over 41,200 crore on a single day on Wednesday.

This takes the total fundraising to over 10 lakh crore on the exchange across various debt and equity instruments for the financial year 2020-21.

On Wednesday, the exchange saw listing of papers worth 41,203 crore, which comprises 30,995 crore through commercial paper and 10,208 crore through non-convertible debentures, BSE said in a statement.

So far in the ongoing fiscal, BSE has enabled listing of commercial paper to the tune of 4.26 lakh crore and bonds of 2.82 lakh crore.

In addition, equity instruments through mainboard initial share-sales, SME initial public offers, SME start-ups, rights issue preferential issues and emerging investment vehicles-- REITs and InvITs -- worth over 3.31 lakh crore have also been listed during the period.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout