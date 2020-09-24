BSE sees listing of commercial papers, debentures of 41,200 cr on single day

BSE sees listing of commercial papers, debentures of ₹41,200 cr on single day1 min read . 07:41 PM IST
NEW DELHI : Leading stock exchange BSE on Thursday said it has witnessed listing of commercial papers and debentures worth a little over ₹41,200 crore on a single day on Wednesday.
This takes the total fundraising to over ₹10 lakh crore on the exchange across various debt and equity instruments for the financial year 2020-21.
On Wednesday, the exchange saw listing of papers worth ₹41,203 crore, which comprises ₹30,995 crore through commercial paper and ₹10,208 crore through non-convertible debentures, BSE said in a statement.
So far in the ongoing fiscal, BSE has enabled listing of commercial paper to the tune of ₹4.26 lakh crore and bonds of ₹2.82 lakh crore.
In addition, equity instruments through mainboard initial share-sales, SME initial public offers, SME start-ups, rights issue preferential issues and emerging investment vehicles-- REITs and InvITs -- worth over ₹3.31 lakh crore have also been listed during the period.
