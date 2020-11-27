BSE Sensex 50 derivatives posts new record of 389,758 cr single-day turnover

BSE has continued its record-breaking momentum in the equity derivatives segment, with the Sensex 50 contracts crossing daily trading turnover of ₹389,758 crore on November 26. Since the launch of Sensex 50 derivatives contracts with differentiated Monday expiry, the contract has witnessed robust volumes coinciding with an upbeat equity market and record FII inflows. The previous daily high turnover 313,463 crore was recorded on November 6.

"Since launching on June 29 this year, Sensex 50 contracts have rapidly developed robust liquidity and become the most successful new products in BSE's history. The exchange saw record derivatives volumes through October, does so now, and will continue to do so, thus providing the most diverse range of products and risk management tools across asset classes, while promoting capital formation," says Sameer Patil, Chief Business Officer, BSE.

BSE offers the most cost-efficient trading platform for Index options available in Indian markets. For instance, participants can envisage savings to the tune of ₹1.18 lakh on a round-trip transaction exposure of ₹10 crore due to no transaction charges on the BSE platform. For a greater exposure, the savings are higher. This provides further opportunities for investors and businesses to not only protect their positions against price fluctuations but also save on transactions costs.

BSE also received an exemptive relief under CFTC Regulation 30.10 that enables members to accept futures and options orders from customers located in the US. This will benefit BSE members and provide the US customers increased access to Indian futures and options markets.

BSE looks forward to increased volumes in the future.

BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) established in 1875, is Asia’s first & now the world’s fastest Stock Exchange with a speed of 6 microseconds.

