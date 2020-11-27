BSE Sensex 50 derivatives posts new record of 389,758 cr single-day turnover

BSE offers the most cost-efficient trading platform for Index options available in Indian markets. For instance, participants can envisage savings to the tune of ₹1.18 lakh on a round-trip transaction exposure of ₹10 crore due to no transaction charges on the BSE platform. For a greater exposure, the savings are higher. This provides further opportunities for investors and businesses to not only protect their positions against price fluctuations but also save on transactions costs.