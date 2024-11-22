BSE Sensex Rejig: New-age tech giant Zomato to replace JSW Steel on BSE Sensex index from December 23
BSE Sensex Rejig: Food delivery giant Zomato is set to replace JSW Steel on the BSE Sensex index from December 23, 2024 as part of the reconstruction process next month.
BSE also announced reconstitution of its other indices like BSE SENSEX 50, BSE SENSEX NEXT 50, and BSE 100.