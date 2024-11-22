Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  BSE Sensex Rejig: New-age tech giant Zomato to replace JSW Steel on BSE Sensex index from December 23

BSE Sensex Rejig: New-age tech giant Zomato to replace JSW Steel on BSE Sensex index from December 23

Nikita Prasad

  • BSE Sensex Rejig: New-age tech giant Zomato to replace JSW Steel on BSE Sensex index from December 23

Zomato has partnered with Paytm to expand online food ordering in India. Photo: Mint

BSE Sensex Rejig: Food delivery giant Zomato is set to replace JSW Steel on the BSE Sensex index from December 23, 2024 as part of the reconstruction process next month.

BSE also announced reconstitution of its other indices like BSE SENSEX 50, BSE SENSEX NEXT 50, and BSE 100.

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
