BSE Sensex rejig: The non-banking financial company Shriram Finance Limited is the latest entrant in the 30-share BSE Sensex. The NBFC will replace retail major Trent Limited, announced BSE Index Services Private Limited on Friday, November 20.
Apart from BSE Sensex rejig, four companies are replaced in BSE 100, one in BSE Sensex 50 and nearly six firms from BSE Sensex Next 50. The BSE Sensex rejig will come into effect from Monday, December 21, 2026.
BSE Sensex rejig: Shriram Finance to replace Trent
Shriram Finance share price closed 0.10% lower at ₹974 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹2,29,190.65 crore on Friday. Trent share price ended 0.94% higher at ₹3252.25 per share with an MCap of ₹1,73,420.44 crore.
BSE rejig date
The BSE Sensex rejig will come into effect from Monday, December 21, 2026. Multicommodity Exchange of India Limited, Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited, Laurus Labs, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, and GE Vernova T&D India are the latest addition in BSE 100. Punjab National Bank, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, SRF Limited, Shree Cement Limited, Havells India will be dropped from BSE 100.