BSE Sensex rejig: The non-banking financial company Shriram Finance Limited is the latest entrant in the 30-share BSE Sensex. The NBFC will replace retail major Trent Limited, announced BSE Index Services Private Limited on Friday, November 20.
Apart from BSE Sensex rejig, four companies are replaced in BSE 100, one in BSE Sensex 50 and nearly six firms from BSE Sensex Next 50. The BSE Sensex rejig will come into effect from Monday, December 21, 2026.
Shriram Finance share price closed 0.10% lower at ₹974 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹2,29,190.65 crore on Friday. Trent share price ended 0.94% higher at ₹3252.25 per share with an MCap of ₹1,73,420.44 crore.
Index Name
Added Company
Exchange Ticker
Dropped Company
Exchange Ticker
|BSE Sensex
|Shriram Finance Limited
|511218
|Trent Limited
|500251
|BSE 100
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd
|534091
|Punjab National Bank
|532461
|BSE 100
|Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited
|544780
|Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
|532424
|BSE 100
|Laurus Labs Ltd.
|540222
|SRF Limited
|503806
|BSE 100
|Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
|500103
|Shree Cement Limited
|500387
|BSE 100
|GE Vernova T&D India Limited
|522275
|Havells India Limited
|517354
|BSE Sensex 50
|Divi's Laboratories Limited
|532488
|Wipro Limited
|507685
|BSE Sensex Next 50
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd
|534091
|Divi's Laboratories Limited
|532488
|BSE Sensex Next 50
|Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited
|544780
|Havells India Limited
|517354
|BSE Sensex Next 50
|Laurus Labs Ltd.
|540222
|Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
|532424
|BSE Sensex Next 50
|Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
|500103
|Shree Cement Limited
|500387
|BSE Sensex Next 50
|GE Vernova T&D India Limited
|522275
|SRF Limited
|503806
|BSE Sensex Next 50
|Wipro Limited
|507685
|Punjab National Bank
|532461
|BSE Sensex Next 30
|Trent Limited
|500251
|Britannia Industries Ltd
|500825
|BSE Sensex Next 30
|Adani Power Limited
|533096
|HDFC Life Insurance Co. Ltd.
|540777
|BSE Sensex Next 30
|Federal Bank Ltd. (India)
|500469
|Suzlon Energy Ltd
|532667
|BSE Sensex Next 30
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd
|534091
|Wipro Limited
|507685
|BSE Sensex Next 30
|Cummins India Limited
|500480
|Shriram Finance Limited
|511218
|BSE Bankex
|---
|---
|---
|---
|BSE Focused IT
|Sagility Limited
|544282
|L&T Technology Services Ltd.
|540115
The BSE Sensex rejig will come into effect from Monday, December 21, 2026. Multicommodity Exchange of India Limited, Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited, Laurus Labs, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, and GE Vernova T&D India are the latest addition in BSE 100. Punjab National Bank, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, SRF Limited, Shree Cement Limited, Havells India will be dropped from BSE 100.