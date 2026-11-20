BSE Sensex rejig: The non-banking financial company Shriram Finance Limited is the latest entrant in the 30-share BSE Sensex. The NBFC will replace retail major Trent Limited, announced BSE Index Services Private Limited on Friday, November 20.

Apart from BSE Sensex rejig, four companies are replaced in BSE 100, one in BSE Sensex 50 and nearly six firms from BSE Sensex Next 50. The BSE Sensex rejig will come into effect from Monday, December 21, 2026.

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BSE Sensex rejig: Shriram Finance to replace Trent Shriram Finance share price closed 0.10% lower at ₹974 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹2,29,190.65 crore on Friday. Trent share price ended 0.94% higher at ₹3252.25 per share with an MCap of ₹1,73,420.44 crore.

Index Name Added Company Exchange Ticker Dropped Company Exchange Ticker BSE Sensex Shriram Finance Limited 511218 Trent Limited 500251 BSE 100 Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd 534091 Punjab National Bank 532461 BSE 100 Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited 544780 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd 532424 BSE 100 Laurus Labs Ltd. 540222 SRF Limited 503806 BSE 100 Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited 500103 Shree Cement Limited 500387 BSE 100 GE Vernova T&D India Limited 522275 Havells India Limited 517354 BSE Sensex 50 Divi's Laboratories Limited 532488 Wipro Limited 507685 BSE Sensex Next 50 Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd 534091 Divi's Laboratories Limited 532488 BSE Sensex Next 50 Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited 544780 Havells India Limited 517354 BSE Sensex Next 50 Laurus Labs Ltd. 540222 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd 532424 BSE Sensex Next 50 Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited 500103 Shree Cement Limited 500387 BSE Sensex Next 50 GE Vernova T&D India Limited 522275 SRF Limited 503806 BSE Sensex Next 50 Wipro Limited 507685 Punjab National Bank 532461 BSE Sensex Next 30 Trent Limited 500251 Britannia Industries Ltd 500825 BSE Sensex Next 30 Adani Power Limited 533096 HDFC Life Insurance Co. Ltd. 540777 BSE Sensex Next 30 Federal Bank Ltd. (India) 500469 Suzlon Energy Ltd 532667 BSE Sensex Next 30 Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd 534091 Wipro Limited 507685 BSE Sensex Next 30 Cummins India Limited 500480 Shriram Finance Limited 511218 BSE Bankex --- --- --- --- BSE Focused IT Sagility Limited 544282 L&T Technology Services Ltd. 540115

BSE rejig date The BSE Sensex rejig will come into effect from Monday, December 21, 2026. Multicommodity Exchange of India Limited, Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited, Laurus Labs, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, and GE Vernova T&D India are the latest addition in BSE 100. Punjab National Bank, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, SRF Limited, Shree Cement Limited, Havells India will be dropped from BSE 100.