BSE share price cracks 6%. Is SEBI ban on Jane Street behind the fall?

Shares of the stock exchange BSE cracked over 6% in the trading session on Friday, July 4, as investors were concerned that the market regulator's action against US-based trading firm Jane Street would impact trading volumes in the derivatives market.

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) barred the US trading company Jane Street from the Indian stock market, saying an investigation found it manipulated stock indices through positions taken in derivatives.

The ban on Jane Street will be in force till a final order on completion of investigations is issued.

SEBI also said it would 'impound' ₹4840 crore from Jane Street, which it said were the 'unlawful gains earned' from the alleged misconduct.

India is the world's largest derivatives market, accounting for nearly 60% of global equity derivative trading volumes of 7.3 billion in April, a Reuters report said, quoting the Futures Industry Association.

Why are BSE shares down? Against this backdrop, BSE share price declined over 6% to the day's low of ₹2,647.30 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in morning trade today.

“The fear is that following the SEBI ban on Jane Street, F&O turnover will come down, and that is a trigger for BSE. There is already a noticeable decline in the F&O business — not just for BSE, but across the entire industry. Due to over-speculation and the fact that nearly 90% of participants are losing money, the overall sentiment has turned negative, which is also weighing on the stock,” said G Chokkalingam, Founder & MD of Equinomics Research.

Some analysts see this as a short-to-medium-term hit to derivatives volumes, with the reaction in BSE and capital market stocks seen as largely knee-jerk.

According to Nuvama Research, as reported by NDTV Profit, Jane Street’s trading volumes on the BSE are very low—less than 1%. Overall, FPIs account for just 4% of BSE’s total volumes, with around 300 active FPIs on the platform.

BSE shares rebounded from the day's low and were last trading at ₹2,701, down over 4% on the NSE around 10.30 am.

Other capital market stocks like CDSL, Angel One, Nuvama Wealth Management, and Motilal Oswal Financial Services were also trading with cuts in trade.

How to trade BSE stock now? Kunal Kamble, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, said BSE had been trading in a narrow range for the past eight sessions, but in today’s session, buyers gave up their positions, leading to profit booking and a sharp decline.

“ Technically, the stock is now trading below the 9 and 21 EMAs, indicating that the minor trend has turned negative. Structurally, the stock is forming a Lower High, suggesting continued weakness in the secondary trend. On the momentum front, the RSI has slipped below 51, which reflects a loss of bullish momentum,” Kamble added.

He believes the stock may correct further toward the 50 EMA, placed around ₹2,550. A sustained move above ₹2,870 would be needed to rekindle short-term buying interest, Kamble noted.