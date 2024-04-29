Active Stocks
BSE share price declines 17% post SEBI directions
BSE share price declines 17% post SEBI directions

Ujjval Jauhari

Stock Market Today: BSE share price declined more than 17% during the morning trades on Monday post SEBI directions . Notably this was the largest single day drop since listing

BSE share price declines 17% post SEBI directions

Stock Market Today: BSE Ltd (Bombay Stock Exchange ) share price declined more than 17% during the morning trades on Monday, post SEBI directions. This marks a biggest single day drop since listing.

Following its request to pay the market regulator SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) its regulatory fee based on the yearly turnover computed from the 'notional value' of its options contracts, the stock came under scrutiny, suggested news reports 

(More to come)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ujjval Jauhari
Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
Published: 29 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST
