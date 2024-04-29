BSE share price declines 17% post SEBI directions

Stock Market Today: BSE Ltd (Bombay Stock Exchange ) share price declined more than 17% during the morning trades on Monday, post SEBI directions. This marks a biggest single day drop since listing.

Following its request to pay the market regulator SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) its regulatory fee based on the yearly turnover computed from the 'notional value' of its options contracts, the stock came under scrutiny, suggested news reports

(More to come)

