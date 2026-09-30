BSE share price dips 3% as Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas sell 1.7% stake worth ₹2186 crore

BSE share price today: Shares of BSE Limited fell nearly 3% during Wednesday’s intraday trading session a day after Goldman Sachs and BNP Paribas offloaded a combined 1.67% stake in the country’s oldest stock exchange.

BSE share price fell nearly 3% to an intraday low of ₹3075 per share on NSE on Wednesday. While BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs emerged as sellers, UTI Mutual Fund and Nippon India Mutual Fund purchased a stake in BSE, as per data available on NSE on Wednesday.

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Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas stake sale BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs offloaded a combined 1.67% stake in BSE for ₹2,186.44 crore through separate bulk deals. As per NSE data, BNP Paribas sold a total of 44,51,693 shares, whereas, Goldman Sachs Investments Mauritius Limited trimmed stake by selling 23,81,571 shares.

In a separate large deal, UTI Mutual Fund purchased 27,12,950 shares of BSE, whereas Nippon India Mutual Fund purchased 25,29,550 shares.

BSE share price today BSE stock was trading 2.75% lower at ₹3112 apiece on NSE at 1 pm on Wednesday. The stock had touched an intraday high of ₹3,149.00 per share and an intraday low of ₹3,075.00 per share.

BSE share price trend BSE share price touched its 52-week high of ₹4,446.80 per share on May 27, 2026. The stock dipped to its 52-week low of ₹2,035.10 per share on September 30, 2025. BSE stock has delivered negative 5% return in one month. Its share price value has surged 52% in one year and 620% in three years. The stock has delivered a whopping 2,178.85% return in five years.

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Nifty 50 rejig The recent offloading of stake by BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs came ahead of BSE Limited's addition to the Nifty 50 as part of its regular rejig process. The index components rejig under its bi-annual index rebalancing exercise.

BSE started trading on the Nifty 50 index from Wednesday, September 30. This is for the first time in nearly 10 years when BSE will trade on Nifty 50. BSE shares will replace IT service provider Wipro. The IT heavyweight will be excluded from the Nifty 50 for the first time since the inception of the index. Wipro shares will now trade on Nifty Next 50 index.