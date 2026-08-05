BSE share price dips despite 62% YoY rise in Q1FY27 profit. Do you own?

Stock market today: Despite reporting a 62% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit and a 63% surge in revenue, the BSE share price witnessed selling pressure in the early-morning session on Wednesday. BSE share price today opened upside at ₹3,664.10 apiece on the NSE, but soon came under the sell-off pressure and touched an intraday low of ₹3,550, logging an intraday loss of around 2%.
BSE Q1FY27 results were declared on Tuesday. In Q1 results 2026, the BSE reported 62% rise in the consolidated net profit to ₹874 crore during the April to June 2026 quarter. In the corresponding period of the previous financial year, BSE had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹539 crore.
BSE's revenue from operations during the first quarter of the current financial year stood at ₹1,566 crore, which is around 63% higher than its operational revenue of ₹958 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
In the April to June 2026 quarter, BSE's Investment Income registered a sharp appreciation to ₹135 crore from ₹79 crore in the same period in FY26, whereas BSE's other income in Q1FY27 stood at ₹5 crore against ₹7 crore in the year-ago period.
The company's PAT (profit After Tax) stood at ₹1,164 crore, logging a YoY rise of 66% than ₹701 crore in the same period of the previous financial year. Profit before contribution to the core settlement guarantee fund stood at ₹1,177 crore, up 72% from ₹685 crore a year earlier.
Clearing and settlement expenses increased to ₹90 crore from ₹55 crore. Regulatory contribution rose to ₹193 crore from ₹116 crore. Other expenses stood at ₹63 crore, compared with ₹41 crore a year earlier. Depreciation expense increased to ₹43 crore from ₹27 crore.
BSE share price has remained an ideal sell-on-rise stock after climbing to its record high of ₹4,446.80 per share on the NSE in May 2026. Ahead of the Q1 2026 results, BSE shares witnessed some value buying, surging from ₹3,457.80 apiece on the NSE to ₹3,646.20 apiece, fueling buzz of a trend reversal in the stock. However, despite continuous selling of BSE shares over the last two months, it has delivered a35% return to its shareholders in 2026.
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