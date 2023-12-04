BSE share price has more 25% upside potential, says Sharekhan; here’s why
BSE is rapidly gaining market share in the derivatives segment. Market share based on premium turnover monthly reached ~4.5% in November, while its expiry day market share is even higher and has been growing much faster.
BSE share price has jumped more than 360% so far in 2023, giving multibagger returns to investors. The stock surged over 3% to hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹2,595.00 apiece on Monday, extending gains for the seventh straight day.
