BSE share price jumps to fresh high after announcement of record date for 2:1 bonus shares

Stock Market Today: BSE share price gained in the morning trades on Tuesday after the announcement of record date for 2:1 bonus shares by BSE Ltd

BSE share price scales fresh all time high BSE Ltd share price opened at ₹7000 on the NSE on Tuesday and at the time of opening BSE share price was higher than previous days closing price of ₹6955. The BSE share price thereafter surged to intraday highs of ₹7210, which meant gains of 3.66% during the intraday trades .

For BSE share price the level of ₹7210 was also fresh all time high that BSE shares had scaled on Tuesday.

BSE share price having risen more than 20% in a month is also up more than 31% year to date in 2025. The BSE share price has risen more than 175% in a year and more than 4920% in 5 years and hence given Multibagger returns to the investors.

BSE Bonus issue, Record date details BSE Ltd intimated the National Stock Exchange of India on 12 May 2025 about the record Date for Issue of Bonus Equity Shares

BSE Ltd Record date - BSE has has fixed Friday, May 23, 2025, as the Record Date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of Bonus Shares

The Record implies that investors who wish to beenfit from the Bonus issue of BSE Ltd and receive Bonus shares of BSE , need to buy BSE shares one day in advance to the record date in order that their names appear in the list of eligibility of shareholders for issuance of Bonus Shares of BSE, as per T+1 settlement mechanism.

BSE Bonus details- BSE through its intimation to the National Stock Exchange of India, dated May 9, 2025, had informed the Shareholders approval for issue of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 2:1 i.e. 2 (Two) new fully paid-up Equity Shares of ₹ 2/- each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up Equity Share of the Company.

BSE Bonus share alltoment date Further, in accordance with SEBI circular dated September 16, 2024, the deemed date of allotment of Bonus Shares shall be Monday, May 26, 2025 said BSE. BSe also added that these Bonus Shares will be made available for trading on the next working day of allotment i.e. Tuesday, May 27, 2025.