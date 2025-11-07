BSE share price jumps 7% despite muted trend on Dalal Street. Should you buy?

BSE share price jumped nearly 7% on Friday, after falling for two consecutive sessions, amid heavy buying volumes. BSE shares rallied as much as 6.9% to ₹2,625.00 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The gains in BSE share price today comes despite a weak momentum in the broader Indian stock market. The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, were trading lower, weighed down by weak global cues.

BSE share price gained after statements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on the Futures & Options (F&O) segment.

Speaking at CNBC-TV18 Global Leadership Summit on Friday, the Sebi Chairman reiterated that the weekly F&O expiry was still on and working.

“Our approach to F&O will have to be calibrated and data based. The certainty currently is that weekly F&O is on and it is working. And next time, if we have to take any further steps, we will come out with a consultation paper, which you will get to see,” Pandey said, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Earlier, on Thursday, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government would not shut the door on the F&O segment.

“The government is here to remove the roadblocks and work on them. It is investors’ responsibility to understand risks,” Sitharaman said while speaking at the 12th SBI Banking and Economics Conclave, 2025 on November 6.

Technical Outlook BSE share price has shown strong resilience by defending its key weekly support at ₹2,385 and forming a bullish hammer on the weekly chart — a clear sign of demand emerging at lower levels, noted Anshul Jain, Head of Research, Lakshmishree Investments.

“The current week’s follow-through move reinforces the positive momentum, with an initial target of ₹2,738 in sight. While volumes remain muted both during the sweep and the ongoing rally, the price structure continues to show impressive strength. Sustained price action above recent highs could attract renewed participation, but traders should watch for volume confirmation to validate the move’s durability,” said Jain.

BSE share price has surged 16% over the past month and 18% in the last six months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 44%, while it has advanced 60% over the past one year. Over a five-year period, BSE shares have delivered a staggering multibagger return of 4,562%.

At 1:35 PM, BSE share price was trading 6.39% higher at ₹2,612.50 apiece on the NSE.