BSE share price jumps 8% after Investec upgrades stock to ‘Buy’, sees 38% upside potential
BSE continues to witness strong traction in equity derivatives volumes and its options market share has jumped 3x on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis from 4.2% to over 15% in March, Investec noted.
BSE share price jumped nearly 8% on Thursday after the stock received a rating upgrade from brokerage firm Investec. BSE shares spiked as much as 7.95% to a high of ₹2,194.95 apiece on the NSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started