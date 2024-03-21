BSE share price jumped nearly 8% on Thursday after the stock received a rating upgrade from brokerage firm Investec. BSE shares spiked as much as 7.95% to a high of ₹2,194.95 apiece on the NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investec upgraded its rating for BSE shares to “Buy" and assigned a target price of ₹2,800 per share, implying an upside potential of nearly 38% from Wednesday’s closing price, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The stock exchange BSE continues to witness strong traction in equity derivatives volumes and its options market share has jumped 3x on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis from 4.2% to over 15% in March, Investec noted while anticipating further market share gains given the rapid scale-up of the BANKEX product. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BSE has managed to reduce clearing charges paid to NSE by 30% QoQ on per ₹10 lakh basis, said the brokerage. It expects an improved margin profile in Q4FY24 as the metrics stabilise, the report said.

BSE’s net profit in the quarter ended December 2024 doubled to ₹108.2 crore from ₹51.6 crore in the year-ago period. The bourse reported its highest quarterly revenue ever at ₹431.5 crore in Q3FY24, registering a rise of 76% from ₹245 crore, YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BSE shares have fallen over 1% in 2024 so far, but the stock has given multibagger returns of more than 401% in the past one year. BSE share price has jumped by a staggering 1,055% in three years.

At 11:35 am, BSE shares were trading 7.17% higher at ₹2,178.85 apiece on the National Stock Exchange. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

