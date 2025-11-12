BSE share price jumps almost 7% after Q2 results; details here

BSE share price jumped almost 7 per cent in early trade on the NSE on Wednesday, November 12, a day after the company reported its Q2 results for the financial year 2025-26. BSE shares opened at ₹2,770 against their previous close of ₹2,644.20 and jumped 6.6 per cent to an intraday high of ₹2,818. Around 9:40 am, the stock traded 6 per cent higher at ₹ 2,803. Equity benchmark Nifty 50 was 0.36 per cent up at 25,788 at that time.

BSE Q2 results On November 11, BSE reported a 61 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its Q2FY26 net profit to ₹557 crore, compared to ₹245.7 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Its revenues from core operations jumped 44 per cent YoY to ₹1,068 crore from ₹740.7 crore in the same period a year ago.

BSE's net interest margin for the first half of the 2025-26 fiscal year stood at 50 per cent, while the consolidated EBITDA for the same period was at ₹1,083.3 crore.

BSE's investment income remained flat at ₹65.69 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26, compared to ₹65.61 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

BSE share price trend BSE share price has seen a strong gain of nearly 55 per cent this year so far against a 9 per cent rise in equity benchmark Nifty 50.

Over the last year, BSE stock has surged nearly 80 per cent, hitting a 52-week high of ₹3,030 on June 10 after hitting a 52-week low of ₹1,227.33 on March 11 this year.

