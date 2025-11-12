BSE share price jumps almost 7% after Q2 results; details here

BSE share price jumped almost 7 per cent in early trade on the NSE on Wednesday, November 12, a day after the company reported its Q2 results for the financial year 2025-26. BSE shares opened at ₹2,770 against their previous close of ₹2,644.20 and jumped 6.6 per cent to an intraday high of ₹2,818. Around 9:40 am, the stock traded 6 per cent higher at ₹ 2,803. Equity benchmark Nifty 50 was 0.36 per cent up at 25,788 at that time.

BSE Q2 results On November 11, BSE reported a 61 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its Q2FY26 net profit to ₹557 crore, compared to ₹245.7 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Its revenues from core operations jumped 44 per cent YoY to ₹1,068 crore from ₹740.7 crore in the same period a year ago.

BSE's net interest margin for the first half of the 2025-26 fiscal year stood at 50 per cent, while the consolidated EBITDA for the same period was at ₹1,083.3 crore.

BSE's investment income remained flat at ₹65.69 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26, compared to ₹65.61 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

BSE share price trend BSE share price has seen a strong gain of nearly 55 per cent this year so far against a 9 per cent rise in equity benchmark Nifty 50.

Over the last year, BSE stock has surged nearly 80 per cent, hitting a 52-week high of ₹3,030 on June 10 after hitting a 52-week low of ₹1,227.33 on March 11 this year.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.