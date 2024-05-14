BSE share price, MCX shares down 10-20% from their peaks; Which exchange stock should you buy after correction>
BSE share price has given multibagger returns as the stock has jumped more than 383% in the past one year and over 959% in three years. BSE shares have gained 20% year-to-date (YTD).
Multibagger stocks, BSE and MCX shares have come off their record high levels after the recent sharp bull run seen on the back of strong fundamentals and robust trading volumes. While BSE share price is down around 20% from its peak, MCX share price has fallen around 10% from its 52-week high.
