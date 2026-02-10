BSE share price rises 6% to 52-week high after strong Q3 results. Should you buy, sell or hold?

BSE Ltd share price surged 6%, hitting a 52-week high of ₹3,175 apiece on Tuesday, after the company posted strong Q3 results FY26 on Monday.

The stock opened at ₹3,094 in the early morning session on Tuesday, as compared to the previous close of ₹2,985 on Monday. India's oldest stock exchange has proven to be a multibagger stock by delivering 4,674.59% returns in the last five years.

BSE Ltd Q3 results 2026 BSE posted a consolidated net profit of ₹603 crore—up 174% year-on-year (YoY) from ₹220 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, profit rose 12% from ₹538 crore reported in the September quarter.

The exchange also posted a strong jump in revenue, which surged 62% YoY to ₹1,244 crore for the quarter. The increase was primarily led by higher transaction charges, which rose to ₹952 crore from ₹511 crore in the same quarter last year and ₹794 crore in the September quarter.

Among other segments, revenue from services to corporates grew to ₹156 crore, up from ₹150 crore a year earlier and ₹138 crore in the previous quarter. Treasury income from clearing and settlement came in at ₹42.9 crore, slightly lower than the ₹48 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

BSE’s equity derivatives business delivered a strong showing in Q3 FY26, with average daily notional turnover in options surging to ₹210 lakh crore, up from ₹105 lakh crore in Q3 FY25 and ₹164 lakh crore in Q2 FY26.

The exchange reported operating EBITDA, including Core SGF, of ₹732 crore, a sharp rise from ₹235 crore a year ago and higher than ₹680 crore in the preceding quarter. The operating EBITDA margin improved to 59%, compared with 31% in Q3 FY25, though it eased from 64% in Q2 FY26.

“BSE Limited appears structurally well-positioned to benefit from the deepening of India’s capital markets and rising financialisation of household savings. The sharp growth in revenues and profitability in Q3 FY26 highlights the inherent operating leverage in its exchange-led business model, where higher trading volumes and clearing activity translate disproportionately into earnings growth. As market participation broadens across equities, derivatives, mutual funds and debt products, BSE’s diversified revenue streams—trading, clearing, data services and investment income—provide resilience across market cycles,” said Seema Srivastava, senior equity research analyst (fundamentals), SME Global Securities Limited.

BSE share price - Should you buy, sell or hold? Srivastava further believes that earnings may remain sensitive to market volatility in the short term, BSE’s entrenched market position, regulatory moat and exposure to long-term growth in India’s financial ecosystem support a positive long-term investment thesis.

On the other hand, brokerage firm Nuvama Institutional Equities, while maintaining a ‘buy’ rating, has increased the target price to ₹3,760 apiece.

The brokerage firm said, “Given continued strong volumes, we are raising FY26E–28E ADPTV, resulting in an increase in our FY26E/27E/28E estimates by 8.2%/21.9%/21.1%; consequently lifting our TP to INR3,760 (earlier INR3,130), i.e. PE of 45x plus 15% stake in CDSL.”

Meanwhile, on the technical outlook, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, said that BSE has confirmed a bullish breakout from a 168-day cup and handle formation, signalling a clear momentum shift. The breakout came via a gap-up move with strong volume expansion, indicating urgency and institutional participation rather than incremental buying.

“Price acceptance above the pivot underscores trend strength, while the handle’s tight structure reflects prior supply absorption. Short-term and intermediate moving averages are aligned upward, acting as dynamic support and improving risk–reward. As long as the stock sustains above the 3,000 level on a closing basis, the continuation setup remains intact. On follow-through, the pattern projects an initial upside toward the 3,300 zone. Any dip toward the breakout area is likely to be bought, while a close back below 3,000 would be the key invalidation to watch,” Jain said.