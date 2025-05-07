BSE share price rises 9% post Q4 results, final dividend announcement: Should you buy or sell the stock?

Stock Market Today: BSE share price gained 9% on Wednesday, post Q4 results that were announced after market hours in the previous session. BSE had also announced a final dividend of 23 per share.

Published7 May 2025, 09:31 AM IST
Stock Market Today: BSE share price gained 9% in the morning trades on Wednesday, May 7, following the announcement of the Q4 results post-market hours on Tuesday. BSE also announced a final dividend of 23 per share.

BSE Q4 Results

The gains for the BSE share price were driven by strong Q4 results, as the company's net profit skyrocketed 364% year-on-year to 493 crore.

On Tuesday, May 6, 2025, the BE released the results for the January to March quarter. According to the consolidated financials, the stock exchange firm's net income in the fourth quarter of the 2024–25 fiscal year jumped 364 per cent to 493.04 crore from 106.16 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

 

In the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2024–25, the company's revenue from core operations increased by 75% to 847 crore, up from 484 crore during the same period the previous year.

BSE Dividend Details

For the financial year that concluded in 2024–2025, BSE declared a mix of a special dividend and an ordinary dividend, along with the financial results. The stock exchange company declared a normal dividend of 18 per share, with a face value of 2 per share, and a special dividend of 5 per share.

Analysts Views

Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that they have revised their premium Average Daily Turnover (ADTO) estimates to around 15,700 crore and 19,000 crore for FY26 and FY27, respectively, with further headroom for increase as the premium ADTO for April’25 was at around 15,500 crore. They have raised their earnings estimates by 9% and 13%, respectively for FY26 and FY27. The brokerage reiterated its ‘BUY’ rating on the stock with a target price of 7,600 (premised on 45 times FY27 estimated earnings per share).

BSE share price was trading close to 6,750 levels after touching intraday highs of 6847. This implied intraday gains of up to more than 9% for the BSE share price.

Jefferies India has also raised earnings estimates by 10-11% to factor in stronger option revenues, as well as better revenues from racks. They forecast 21% CAGR (compound annual growth) in revenues and 27% in profit over FY25-28 estimated. Jefferies says that the valuation premium is justified by stronger growth, and retained its ‘HOLD’ rating, with a revised target price of 7,000 (earlier 5,250), based on 40 times June-27 estimated price-to-earnings ratio.

