BSE share price rises nearly 2% on 2:1 bonus share announcement

BSE share price rose by almost 2% during Tuesday's trading session, following the company's announcement of a 2:1 bonus share on Sunday, March 30, 2025. According to the filing with the exchange, bonus equity shares will be issued in a ratio of 2:1, meaning shareholders will receive 2 (Two) equity shares of ₹2- each for every 1 (One) full paid-up equity share of ₹2- each they own as of the record date, pending approval from the shareholders via postal ballot.

The company will notify the “Record Date” to determine the eligibility of shareholders for receiving bonus shares at a later time.

As per reports, this is the second time since the company's IPO in 2017 that the board has contemplated issuing bonus shares. Since going public, BSE has distributed dividends totaling over ₹170 per share and has conducted share buybacks twice, once in 2019 and again in 2023.

Companies issue bonus shares to utilise their free reserves, enhance their Earnings Per Share (EPS) and paid-up capital, while also decreasing their reserves. These shares are given to shareholders at no extra cost, which is why they are also referred to as free shares.

Only investors who purchase the stock prior to the ex-date will qualify for bonus shares. Those who buy shares on the ex-date or later will not be entitled to receive bonus shares.

BSE share price today BSE share price today opened at ₹5,544 apiece on the NSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹5,575.50 per share, and an intraday low of ₹5,445.30 apiece.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, BSE share price is trading on a positive note with gains around a percent, overall in the last couple of week stock prices have seen strong traction, forming a positive chart across weekly, monthly and quarterly charts, this positive momentum is likely to continue and traders should have a buy on dip approach. Immediate support is around ₹5,200 whereas ₹6,000 - 6,200 next key hurdle.

