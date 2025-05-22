BSE share price slumps 5% ahead of 2:1 bonus issue record date. Do you own?

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) share price fell over 5 per cent in Thursday's trading session a day ahead of 2:1 bonus issue record date. At 11:15 am, the BSE stock touched an intraday low to ₹6,914 apiece on May 22.

In an exchange filing, the company had set as Friday, May 23, 2025, for determining the eligibility of shareholders for the issuance of bonus shares.

“This is further to our intimation dated May 9, 2025, informing the Shareholders approval for issue of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 2:1 i.e. 2 (Two) new fully paid-up Equity Shares of ₹2/- each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up Equity Share of the Company. In this regard, we wish to inform that the Company has fixed Friday, May 23, 2025, as the Record Date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of Bonus Shares,” the company said in the filing.

Hence, shareholders whose names appear on the record as of this date will be eligible to receive bonus shares in a 2:1 ratio — meaning they will get two fully paid equity shares of ₹2 each for every one equity share they own.

As per the company’s statement, the bonus shares will be officially allotted on Monday, May 26. They will be available for trading from the following business day, Tuesday, May 27.

SEBI to approve Tuesday as expiry day for NSE According to reports, India's market regulator SEBI, is expected to approve Tuesday as the new expiry day for the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As per a report by CNBC-TV18, SEBI is likely to release a circular soon outlining the expiry dates for index contracts on stock exchanges.

The NSE has reportedly proposed Tuesday as its preferred expiry day. This suggestion was recently reviewed during a meeting of SEBI’s Secondary Market Advisory Committee (SMAC), which is in the process of establishing uniform rules for expiry days across different exchanges.

At present, futures and options contracts on the BSE expire on Tuesdays, while those on the NSE expire on Thursdays. In March 2025, SEBI issued a consultation paper suggesting that stock exchanges designate Tuesdays and Thursdays as standard expiry days to prevent overlap and enhance clarity.

BSE reported a significant 361.7 per cent year-on-year surge in net profit, reaching ₹494 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25. Operational revenue also saw a strong rise, increasing by 75 per cent to ₹846.6 crore during the same period.

The company's board declared a total dividend of ₹23 per equity share (with a face value of ₹2) for FY25, comprising a regular dividend of ₹18 and a special dividend of ₹5.

